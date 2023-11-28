Justin Fields Appreciates Bears Teammates 'Believing in Me' Despite Fumbles

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Justin Fields didn't have his best game Monday night, but he did enough to win.

The Bears quarterback led the offense 66 yards down the field to set up a Cairo Santos 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining in Chicago's 12-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Afterward, though, Fields was frustrated with his two turnovers and took the blame for the Vikings even being in a position to win.

"First off, can't fumble. Need better ball security on that," Fields told reporters. "Guys never wavered, so the guys in the locker room, I appreciate them for sticking beside me and believing in me. The defense did a great job by getting the ball back for the last drive and the offense did a great job executing those plays, so it felt great."

Chicago's offensive gameplan did Fields absolutely no favors. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was seemingly afraid to call any passes deep down the field or over the middle, with Fields consistently hitting short screens and dump offs outside the markers.

Fields managed to avoid interceptions thanks to the wildly conservative gameplan, but he did lose fumbles on back-to-back drives in the second half—one coming deep in Minnesota territory. The Vikings took advantage of the first fumble to score the game's lone touchdown, forcing Fields into hero mode late in the fourth quarter.