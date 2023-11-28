Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Responds to Meme About Value: 'Damn Bro Why You Wanna Trade Me?'

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma has been one of the few bright spots for the Washington Wizards to start this season, but that isn't stopping fans of the team from thinking about what he might be worth in a trade.

After SB Nation's Bullets Forever account tweeted a GIF of a man riding an arrow straight up with the caption "Kuz trade value meter," he had a response to the post: "Damn bro why you wanna trade me?"

Kuzma is having a strong season that no one is paying attention to because Washington has lost 14 of its first 17 games. He's averaging career-highs in points (23.4) and assists (4.8) per game on 47.1 percent shooting (36.3 percent from three-point range).

The Wizards ended their nine-game losing streak on Monday night with a 126-107 win over the Detroit Pistons. Kuzma finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes.

It's not hard to fault Wizards fans for being all-in on the future and thinking about any future assets they might be able to acquire. They have made the playoffs once in the previous five seasons and haven't had a winning record since 2017-18.

The Wizards still need players who can get them through this season and potentially be key contributors whenever the next window of contention opens. They have four future pick swaps with the Phoenix Suns, including in 2028 and 2030, that could be very valuable given the age and injury concerns of the star players on Phoenix's roster.