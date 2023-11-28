Joel Embiid's Triple-Double Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat LeBron James, Lakers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid showcased his all-around game during Monday night's marquee matchup.

The Philadelphia 76ers easily defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 138-94, while the reigning MVP recorded his sixth career triple double through three quarters.

Embiid ended the night with 30 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field. He also recorded 11 assists, his second-highest single-game mark as a pro.

The 76ers shot 48 percent from behind the arc as a team, with Tyrese Maxey leading the way as he connected on five triples while finishing with 31 points of his own. Philadelphia also racked up 33 assists while committing only five turnovers.

Head coach Nick Nurse's team also played tough defense all game long, with Patrick Beverley getting into a brief altercation with Austin Reaves following a turnover by the Lakers guard.

At the end of the night, NBA fans were amazed with Embiid's dominant performance.

Despite the loss, LeBron James had another efficient outing. He recorded just 18 points and five assists in 30 minutes, although he connected on eight of his 12 field goal attempts while picking up a block and a steal each.

He also passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the most minutes in NBA history, adding another achievement to his laundry list of career accolades.

He also recorded a far less impressive accomplishment, however. The Lakers' 44-point loss was the most lopsided defeat of James' career, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.