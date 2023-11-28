X

NBA

    Joel Embiid's Triple-Double Amazes NBA Fans as 76ers Beat LeBron James, Lakers

    zach bacharContributor INovember 28, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers is guarded by Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarterat the Wells Fargo Center on November 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid showcased his all-around game during Monday night's marquee matchup.

    The Philadelphia 76ers easily defeated the Los Angeles Lakers by the final score of 138-94, while the reigning MVP recorded his sixth career triple double through three quarters.

    Embiid ended the night with 30 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field. He also recorded 11 assists, his second-highest single-game mark as a pro.

    The 76ers shot 48 percent from behind the arc as a team, with Tyrese Maxey leading the way as he connected on five triples while finishing with 31 points of his own. Philadelphia also racked up 33 assists while committing only five turnovers.

    Head coach Nick Nurse's team also played tough defense all game long, with Patrick Beverley getting into a brief altercation with Austin Reaves following a turnover by the Lakers guard.

    At the end of the night, NBA fans were amazed with Embiid's dominant performance.

    Despite the loss, LeBron James had another efficient outing. He recorded just 18 points and five assists in 30 minutes, although he connected on eight of his 12 field goal attempts while picking up a block and a steal each.

    He also passed Kareem-Abdul Jabbar for the most minutes in NBA history, adding another achievement to his laundry list of career accolades.

    He also recorded a far less impressive accomplishment, however. The Lakers' 44-point loss was the most lopsided defeat of James' career, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

    The 76ers moved to 12-5 after the win, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Los Angeles fell to 10-8, sitting at eighth place in the West.