Lakers' Anthony Davis Called a 'Big Flopper' by 76ers' Paul Reed Ahead of Matchup

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Never one to hold back, Philadelphia 76ers' backup center Paul Reed simplified how he's going to guard Anthony Davis ahead of Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stay out of foul trouble.

"You know that he's a big flopper," Reed said via The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey "So make sure that I don't get in foul trouble early. Can't be too aggressive with him. You know, he's going to be flailing. So you got to make sure that I stay out of foul trouble."

And while it appears that Reed is calling out the eight-time All-Star—typically not a wise move ahead of a marquee matchup—it was actually a pretty fair comment considering both his and Davis' tendencies.

Davis is currently averaging 5.9 free-throw attempts per game and has a reputation for being a bit of a free-throw merchant. Meanwhile, Reed has a tenacity for getting into foul trouble.

The 24-year-old had four fouls in games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, and Milwaukee Bucks. He also collected three fouls against the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns while averaging just 13.4 minutes this season.