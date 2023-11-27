Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice Applauded by NFL Fans as Chiefs Rally Past Raiders

Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice Applauded by NFL Fans as Chiefs Rally Past RaidersNovember 27, 2023
Coming off of a loss in Week 11 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a strong response against the Las Vegas Raiders. At first, that appeared to be out of the question.
Kansas City quickly found itself in a 14-0 hole and the offensive issues that hurt the team against the Eagles remained prevalent. Then, Patrick Mahomes and Co. woke up.
Kansas City tied the score by halftime and outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to take a 31-17 victory over the division rival and improve the Chiefs record to 8-3 on the season.
Tight end Travis Kelce continued to solidify his name in franchise history, as his six catches for 91 yards helped him become the first player in the team's history to get exceed 11,000 career receiving yards.
Chiefs Communications @ChiefsPR
With that reception, TE Travis Kelce goes over 11,000 career receiving yards - the only player in franchise history to hit that mark. In his 154th career game, he is the fastest TE to 11K in NFL history and he is the 17th fastest player (any position) to 11K in NFL history.
However, the other receiving options for the Chiefs had been labeled a problem after the loss to the Eagles. Rookie Rashee Rice changed that narrative quite a bit with his performance against the Raiders.
Rice had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown and looked like a terrific option for Mahomes going forward. It was the best game of Rice's career to this point and fans were quick to declare him as the top wide receiver following the game.
Still, most of the praise was directed at Mahomes who had another masterful performance. He was 27-of-34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns and even passed Matt Hasselbeck and Terry Bradshaw on the all-time touchdown pass list.
Mahomes' efficient day and continued excellence over the Raiders had fans celebrate him on social media.
trey wingo @wingoz
So the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> moves to 17-3 with Mahomes as QB after a loss.. and here's the ridiculous part: The Chiefs were down 14-0. With the win today Kansas City is now 15-11 with Mahomes when trailing by double digits. Thats a .580 winning percentage . No other QB is even at .500
The win keeps the Chiefs atop the AFC West and in prime position to grab the top seed in the conference. Kansas City is tied with the other three division winners at the moment record-wise, so keeping pace is certainly a positive for the defending Super Bowl champions.
Kansas City has a matchup against the Green Bay Packers up next, with a kickoff scheduled for 8:20 P.M. ET.