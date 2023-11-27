X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice Applauded by NFL Fans as Chiefs Rally Past Raiders

    Jack MurrayNovember 27, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)
    Candice Ward/Getty Images

    Coming off of a loss in Week 11 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a strong response against the Las Vegas Raiders. At first, that appeared to be out of the question.

    Kansas City quickly found itself in a 14-0 hole and the offensive issues that hurt the team against the Eagles remained prevalent. Then, Patrick Mahomes and Co. woke up.

    Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs

    Played our cards right 🃏 <a href="https://t.co/PTafUw4N6G">pic.twitter.com/PTafUw4N6G</a>

    NFL @NFL

    FINAL: <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> get the W on the road and move to 8-3. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsLV?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsLV</a> <a href="https://t.co/pBmFvhmCDj">pic.twitter.com/pBmFvhmCDj</a>

    Kansas City tied the score by halftime and outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to take a 31-17 victory over the division rival and improve the Chiefs record to 8-3 on the season.

    Hudi Productions @hudsononeill15

    Chiefs to the Raiders after going down 14 <a href="https://t.co/9taBw5l2xk">pic.twitter.com/9taBw5l2xk</a>

    Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11

    The Chiefs offense has put together three consecutive 70-plus yard drives for the first time all season.<br><br>Mahomes trails by double digits.<br><br>TD.<br>TD.<br>TD.

    Chiefs Kingdom @ChiefsKingdomCP

    HUGE 4th down stop by Chris Jones 💪<a href="https://t.co/xHS1UpogC0">pic.twitter.com/xHS1UpogC0</a>

    Tight end Travis Kelce continued to solidify his name in franchise history, as his six catches for 91 yards helped him become the first player in the team's history to get exceed 11,000 career receiving yards.

    Chiefs Communications @ChiefsPR

    With that reception, TE Travis Kelce goes over 11,000 career receiving yards - the only player in franchise history to hit that mark. In his 154th career game, he is the fastest TE to 11K in NFL history and he is the 17th fastest player (any position) to 11K in NFL history.

    However, the other receiving options for the Chiefs had been labeled a problem after the loss to the Eagles. Rookie Rashee Rice changed that narrative quite a bit with his performance against the Raiders.

    Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice Applauded by NFL Fans as Chiefs Rally Past Raiders
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Rashee Rice has too much speed ⏩<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/lQB7Q20Dk0">pic.twitter.com/lQB7Q20Dk0</a>

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Rashee Rice: 75% snap share, 8 rec, 107 yards, 1 TD<br><br>Is this finally happening?!

    Rice had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown and looked like a terrific option for Mahomes going forward. It was the best game of Rice's career to this point and fans were quick to declare him as the top wide receiver following the game.

    Kansas City Today @KC__Today

    Rashee Rice established himself as WR1 today

    📽️ Red Tribe Cinema @ClayWendler

    8 catches. 107 yards. 1 TD. <br><br>Rashee Rice has ARRIVED. <a href="https://t.co/hxQP6v2ZrA">pic.twitter.com/hxQP6v2ZrA</a>

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    That's what Rashee Rice can be!! Gotta catch it bro.. YAC all day for the young rookie.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    4 targets to non-Rashee Rice WRs today on 31 Mahomes dropbacks<br><br>This was always the way <a href="https://t.co/8C4pUYWMlz">pic.twitter.com/8C4pUYWMlz</a>

    Still, most of the praise was directed at Mahomes who had another masterful performance. He was 27-of-34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns and even passed Matt Hasselbeck and Terry Bradshaw on the all-time touchdown pass list.

    Ryan Landreth @ryan_landreth

    Congratulations to Patrick Mahomes, who passed Matt Hasselbeck and Terry Bradshaw on the all-time TD pass list today. Mahomes, now with 213 career TD passes, is 41st all-time.

    Mahomes' efficient day and continued excellence over the Raiders had fans celebrate him on social media.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Mahomes today:<br><br>27/34<br>298 YDS<br>2 TD (0 INT)<br><br>10-1 career record vs the Raiders. <a href="https://t.co/7G9rZ7EMwX">pic.twitter.com/7G9rZ7EMwX</a>

    trey wingo @wingoz

    So the <a href="https://twitter.com/Chiefs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Chiefs</a> moves to 17-3 with Mahomes as QB after a loss.. and here's the ridiculous part: The Chiefs were down 14-0. With the win today Kansas City is now 15-11 with Mahomes when trailing by double digits. Thats a .580 winning percentage . No other QB is even at .500

    Chiefs Kingdom @ChiefsKingdomCP

    The Chiefs pull away from the Raiders to pull out the road W 💯<br> <br>Patrick Mahomes:<br>27/34<br>298 yards<br>2 TD<br><br>Kansas City is now 8-3 💪 <a href="https://t.co/gE5T7gE9ep">pic.twitter.com/gE5T7gE9ep</a>

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Most wins for coach-QB combo at Allegiant Stadium:<br>Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes 4<br>Jon Gruden-Derek Carr 4<br>Josh McDaniels-Derek Carr 4

    LasOaklandRaider @LasOaklandRaidr

    And Mahomes stays undefeated in Allegiant

    Rany Jazayerli @jazayerli

    After all that, the Chiefs win by 14 points.<br><br>If that doesn't sound very notable, keep in mind that Patrick Mahomes has lost a game by more than 8 points just four times in his career.

    The win keeps the Chiefs atop the AFC West and in prime position to grab the top seed in the conference. Kansas City is tied with the other three division winners at the moment record-wise, so keeping pace is certainly a positive for the defending Super Bowl champions.

    Kansas City has a matchup against the Green Bay Packers up next, with a kickoff scheduled for 8:20 P.M. ET.