Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice Applauded by NFL Fans as Chiefs Rally Past Raiders

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Coming off of a loss in Week 11 to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a strong response against the Las Vegas Raiders. At first, that appeared to be out of the question.

Kansas City quickly found itself in a 14-0 hole and the offensive issues that hurt the team against the Eagles remained prevalent. Then, Patrick Mahomes and Co. woke up.

Kansas City tied the score by halftime and outscored the Raiders 17-3 in the second half to take a 31-17 victory over the division rival and improve the Chiefs record to 8-3 on the season.

Tight end Travis Kelce continued to solidify his name in franchise history, as his six catches for 91 yards helped him become the first player in the team's history to get exceed 11,000 career receiving yards.

However, the other receiving options for the Chiefs had been labeled a problem after the loss to the Eagles. Rookie Rashee Rice changed that narrative quite a bit with his performance against the Raiders.

Rice had eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown and looked like a terrific option for Mahomes going forward. It was the best game of Rice's career to this point and fans were quick to declare him as the top wide receiver following the game.

Still, most of the praise was directed at Mahomes who had another masterful performance. He was 27-of-34 for 298 yards and two touchdowns and even passed Matt Hasselbeck and Terry Bradshaw on the all-time touchdown pass list.

Mahomes' efficient day and continued excellence over the Raiders had fans celebrate him on social media.

The win keeps the Chiefs atop the AFC West and in prime position to grab the top seed in the conference. Kansas City is tied with the other three division winners at the moment record-wise, so keeping pace is certainly a positive for the defending Super Bowl champions.