    NBA Fans Applaud Damian Lillard as Bucks Win vs. Blazers in 1st Matchup Since Trade

    zach bacharContributor INovember 26, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - NOVEMBER 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on November 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Damian Lillard's first game against his former team was a memorable one.

    The Milwaukee Bucks erased a 26-point deficit in the third quarter as they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by the final score of 108-102.

    Despite shooting just 7-21 from the field, Lillard finished with 31 points. 17 of them came in the second half, as he started getting to the free throw line consistently before burying a step-back triple to tie the game with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.

    Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

    DAME TRIPLE TIES IT. <a href="https://t.co/vvB5wjA6KX">pic.twitter.com/vvB5wjA6KX</a>

    He bounced back from a rough defensive first half to finish the evening strong on the less glamorous end of the court as well, recording two steals.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong performance as he racked up 33 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks. He also tipped in a loose ball with 18 seconds left in the fourth to give Milwaukee a lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

    NBA @NBA

    GIANNIS FOR THE LEAD ‼️<br><br>BUCKS ON THE VERGE OF A 26-POINT COMEBACK.<br><br>Bucks-Trail Blazers | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/4NHS5lyoHJ">https://t.co/4NHS5lyoHJ</a> <a href="https://t.co/rK7Omssmvk">pic.twitter.com/rK7Omssmvk</a>

    Many expected Portland's all-time leading scorer to put up a dominant performance against his old team after the two organizations agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Lillard just before the start of training camp.

    While his efficiency wasn't stellar, the seven-time All-Star still came through when his team needed him.

    NBA fans were impressed with Lillard and the Bucks' resilient comeback effort.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BUCKS COMPLETE THE LARGEST COMEBACK (26 PTS) IN THE NBA THIS SEASON 😳 <a href="https://t.co/OE2SKSWrMU">pic.twitter.com/OE2SKSWrMU</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bucks duo in 26-point comeback W 🦌<br><br>Giannis: 33 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST<br>Dame: 31 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST <a href="https://t.co/emJIsQu7ag">pic.twitter.com/emJIsQu7ag</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Dame's 1st game against the Blazers:<br><br>31 PTS<br>4 3PM<br>13-14 FT<br><br>Got the W. <a href="https://t.co/rzW275hUNq">pic.twitter.com/rzW275hUNq</a>

    nikkibee 🐝 @NikkiSchorer

    studies have shown that it's dame time

    DameAflame 🤟🏽 @DameAflame

    I've seen this too many times from Dame…<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RipCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RipCity</a>

    damola @muideennn

    Dame experience is 10 out of 10

    Nathan @NathanJH31

    Dame Time includes defense too

    Niko @nikotaughtyou

    That Dame/Bucks horns set in crunch time is damn near unstoppable

    JWills @itsjwills

    When you have Giannis and Dame you have huge margin for error. The Bucks have shown they are capable of stacking up Ws even when they aren't playing well. <br><br>26 point comeback. Another W.

    Milwaukee moved to 12-5 after the victory, sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference. After a slow 5-4 start to the season, the Bucks are beginning to look like championship contenders once again as Antetokounmpo and Lillard continue to build on-court chemistry with one another.