NBA Fans Applaud Damian Lillard as Bucks Win vs. Blazers in 1st Matchup Since Trade

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard's first game against his former team was a memorable one.

The Milwaukee Bucks erased a 26-point deficit in the third quarter as they defeated the Portland Trail Blazers by the final score of 108-102.

Despite shooting just 7-21 from the field, Lillard finished with 31 points. 17 of them came in the second half, as he started getting to the free throw line consistently before burying a step-back triple to tie the game with just under three minutes remaining in the contest.

He bounced back from a rough defensive first half to finish the evening strong on the less glamorous end of the court as well, recording two steals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another strong performance as he racked up 33 points, 16 rebounds, and three blocks. He also tipped in a loose ball with 18 seconds left in the fourth to give Milwaukee a lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

Many expected Portland's all-time leading scorer to put up a dominant performance against his old team after the two organizations agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Lillard just before the start of training camp.

While his efficiency wasn't stellar, the seven-time All-Star still came through when his team needed him.

NBA fans were impressed with Lillard and the Bucks' resilient comeback effort.