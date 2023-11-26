NMSU Ends OT Loss to Louisville with 4 Players on Court After 6 Foul Outs

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Mexico State men's basketball team played the final moments of overtime in a 90-84 loss to Louisville on Sunday with just four players after six other Aggies fouled out.

Brendan Quinn of The Athletic provided the details:

Jaden Harris' foul with 21.9 seconds remaining left the Aggies with just four eligible players.

However, this game was far from over. After Louisville's Skyy Clark hit one-of-two free throws, NMSU's Jordan Rawls hit a three to cut the Cardinal lead to 86-83 with 14 seconds left.

NMSU then needed to be careful because Rawls had four fouls, putting them in danger of playing with just three.

So one of the three remaining players who wasn't in imminent danger of fouling out (Jonathan Kanyanga) had to foul Louisville and keep hopes alive.

Clark went back to the line for two and hit both.

NMSU's Keylon Dorsey then got fouled and made one-of-two to slash Louisville's lead to 88-84 with six seconds left.

The Aggies needed a miracle at this point but were in double the danger before with Kanyanga now having four fouls.

Alas, Dorsey got the last foul in, and Clark made two more free throws. A missed Dorsey three ended the whirlwind game.