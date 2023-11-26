X

NFL

    Patriots Called Out by Fans After Loss to Giants Despite Improving NFL Draft Order

    Doric SamNovember 26, 2023

    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    AP Photo/Seth Wenig

    At this point in the season, it's understandable to see teams out of the playoff race playing for draft position. However, the New England Patriots appeared to make it a little too obvious in Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

    The Patriots made mistake after mistake on their way to a 10-7 loss at MetLife Stadium and fell to 2-9 this season. It was New England's fourth straight loss, and this one led many to believe the team is tanking to improve its position in the 2024 NFL draft.

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick benched quarterback Mac Jones for the fourth time this season after he threw for 89 yards and a pair of interceptions in the first half. His replacement Bailey Zappe wasn't much better, finishing with 54 yards and an interception of his own.

    Still, the Patriots were in a position to force overtime when they drove deep into Giants territory on their final offensive possession. Unfortunately, kicker Chad Ryland missed a chip-shot 35-yard field goal with six seconds left in the fourth quarter.

    The loss now has the Patriots in line to earn the No. 2 pick in 2024, per Tankathon. The Carolina Panthers have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10, but their first-round pick is headed to the Chicago Bears.

    Fans on social media weren't happy with the effort from New England on Sunday, with many calling out the team for tanking:

    Erik Slater @erikslater_

    Belichick told him to miss that field goal. Can't convince me otherwise.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/UpshotNYT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UpshotNYT</a>, Giants now have just a 1% chance of landing the first overall pick. Patriots chances up to 19%. <a href="https://t.co/8bYbmrUZ91">https://t.co/8bYbmrUZ91</a>

    Shocka Calm @jprdonnelly

    Belichick froze his own kicker. Wow.

    🍁 @BoltUpDerwin

    NO ONE DOES TANKING BETTER THAN BELICHICK

    lean 🇮🇪 | 🇺🇦 | 🇳🇵 @sadC3ntip3d3

    Patriots are really committing to this tanking bit

    Gavin @gavinphillips_1

    Patriots need to be investigated for intentionally tanking. Last few games have been incredibly obvious

    L @_LJefe

    Nah this Giants vs Pats game is hilarious… Both teams tanking, nobody wants to score so the Patriots tried to throw a pick 6 on purpose. 😂😂

    King Kwak @kthechosenone

    Giants and Patriots might be the worst game of the year....both are tanking

    Mike 🏈 footballiance.com @DraftMaverick

    Patriots vs Giants is the worst NFL game since _______

    🅿️ainSzn @cjsweet567

    Giants and Patriots in a tank off for the top draft pick <a href="https://t.co/eMNuVuOqmy">pic.twitter.com/eMNuVuOqmy</a>

    Kyle Kelpin @Kyle_withaK

    Of course this Patriots/Giants game is going to have rain 2nd half. An absolute 7-7 struggle playing for a higher draft pick.<br><br>Could be a 10-7 final.

    Release MVS and Justin Watson @matt_basement

    The Giants and Patriots are both trying to lose for draft positioning. Completely unwatchable football.

    tak @tak_twitt

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> have gone from playing for championships to playing for draft picks. <a href="https://t.co/EniOGWMx9U">pic.twitter.com/EniOGWMx9U</a>

    Jac @JxcCxmpbell

    The league should take away a draft pick from both the Giants and Patriots after this game. This is such an obvious tank battle😭

    Seth Walder @SethWalder

    Disappointed in myself for not looking up draft probabilities after a 0-0 Patriots-Giants tie

    The Patriots have a slew of deficiencies on their roster, but it's still surprising to see a Belichick-coached team struggle this much. It's fair to wonder if New England is already looking ahead to the future, which may or may not include Belichick, Jones and other key members of this year's team.

    It won't get any easier for the Patriots in Week 13, as they will host star quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on Dec. 3.