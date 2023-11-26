X

    Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Wows NFL Fans After Outdueling C.J. Stroud in Win vs. Texans

    Julia StumbaughNovember 26, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 26: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans warms up before kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    A quarterback rivalry is brewing in the AFC South.

    Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud both wowed fans Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24-21 victory over Houston Texans.

    Lawrence finished the victory with 364 passing yards, just four shy of his career high, and two total touchdowns power the Jaguars to victory.

    Alexander Buford @ABuford17

    Trevor Lawrence deserves flowers.. has outplayed CJ Stroud today

    Ruso @stone_rousseau

    Trevor Lawrence is thoroughly out playing yalls Goat CJ stroud

    Chris Sharp @TheRealCSharp

    The 8-3 Jags atop the AFC South where they belong. The real MVP QB of the AFC South Trevor Lawrence showed CJ Stroud how it's done; all is well with the world. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a>

    chance @Chancetheman511

    Trevor Lawrence has throughly outplayed stroud today and had Ridley caught that other TD he's pushing for over 400 yards

    A Stroud American Man 🤘 @FondofHOUsports

    Trevor Lawrence has been money on these 3rd downs. Even when they don't quite pick them up he's getting to 4th and short

    rohan @all22nerd

    As crazy good as Stroud is, Lawrence is better

    Nick @DTWD4L

    Everybody gone need to shut that CJ Stroud &gt; Trevor Lawrence talk with EXTREME prejudice

    Lawrence opened scoring for the Jaguars by showing off his 6'6" height in order to carry in a touchdown.

    NFL @NFL

    Trevor Lawrence reeeeeeaches for the TD<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsHOU</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ">https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/pvVA34RuLf">pic.twitter.com/pvVA34RuLf</a>

    The quarterback then put the Jaguars ahead in the third by threading in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

    NFL @NFL

    Lawrence to Ridley for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Jaguars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Jaguars</a> lead!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAXvsHOU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAXvsHOU</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ">https://t.co/1dOevJjoZZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/84SSznjLxv">pic.twitter.com/84SSznjLxv</a>

    Germna$ty @JustKeepItG

    Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley really in sync right now

    Ra's al Ghul @amcneil86

    Talk about threading the needle! What a pass to Ridley from Lawrence.

    John Frary @JF_SportsNow

    How did Lawrence get that one into Ridley? I thought it was going to be intercepted when he let it go

    Ben Arthur @benyarthur

    Omg. Trevor Lawrence with a LASER to Calvin Ridley. Looked like it should've been picked off by Stingley, but the ball gets to Ridley

    Lawrence finished the night with 23-of-38 passing and one interception for two total touchdowns and his second 300-yard game of the season.

    The victory marked the quarterback's second consecutive win. Lawrence led the Jags to a 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans with 262 passing yards last Sunday.

    Clay Harbor @clayharbs82

    Trever Lawrence with 364 yards and I can count 4 BAD drops off the top of my head. This guys resilience is unmatched. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jaguars?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jaguars</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jags?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jags</a>

    William Patteson @williampatteson

    Back to back great performances from Lawrence.<br><br>Really needed to get it done today, and BOOM! just four yards shy of a career high for passing yards

    year 21 @johnrivers131

    Trevor Lawrence was special today

    Stroud, meanwhile, finished with 26-of-36 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' loss.

    The rookie quarterback gave the Texans a third-quarter lead by running the ball into the end zone himself.

    Houston Texans @HoustonTexans

    High-steppin' into the end zone 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/qW5jwVZuZn">pic.twitter.com/qW5jwVZuZn</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    MVP chants for CJ Stroud in Houston 🗣️<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NickScurfield?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NickScurfield</a>)<a href="https://t.co/6FLzd6J7z1">pic.twitter.com/6FLzd6J7z1</a>

    Paul Gallant @GallantSays

    Stroud's legs are the story of the game. Evading pressure. Making plays out of nothing. Running that in to give the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans</a> the lead.<br><br>MVP Chants at NRG are back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreTexans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreTexans</a>

    Gary Hartman @ghartman314

    CJ Stroud should be a legit MVP candidate. If the Texans can get to double digit wins he 100% has a serious case.

    After the Texans took a late lead, Stroud made it a three-point game with another touchdown pass in the fourth.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    CJ Stroud finds Nico Collins 😤<br><br>3 point game<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/4Sv31fxCye">pic.twitter.com/4Sv31fxCye</a>

    Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert

    CJ Stroud is so much fun to watch man. They are ALWAYS in games with him.

    maxeysznn - MAXEYPILLED @maxeysznn

    Stroud's Football IQ is off the charts oh my word

    Ross @RossJ_510

    Stroud's arm talent is undeniable. Truly 1 of 1

    Stroud took a sack at the two-minute warning, and kicker Matt Ammendola's attempt at a tying field goal as time expired bounced off the crossbar.

    That ended the Texans' hope of a comeback, but not the reignited rivalry between Texas and Jacksonville.

    Andrew Schnittker @aschnitt53

    Texans-Jags rivalry should be pretty fun going forward with CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence

    Kyle The Fish @KyleTheFish30

    Stroud and Lawrence will be fun in the AFC South for awhile.

    Steve Sins @AnayaL8er_

    Trevor Lawrence and CJ Stroud showing out forreal. New rivalry brewing

    RJ ☘️(12-4) @GreatDae1n

    Lawrence vs Stroud twice a season for years to come the NFL is in good hands

    Jolly St. Nick Case @Nick422

    Man CJ Stroud vs Trevor Lawrence for an entire generation at least twice a year? Sign me all the way up.

    Dennyk @Kuda_denny

    C.J Stroud and Trevor Lawrence going going to be a good rivalry and we ready for it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreTexans?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreTexans</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a>

    Lawrence and the Jaguars padded the team's lead atop the AFC South by improving to an 8-3 record. Next up is a Monday contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.

    Meanwhile, Stroud and the Texans will fight to climb back into a wild card spot by earning their eighth win of the season next Sunday at home against the Denver Broncos.