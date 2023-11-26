Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Wows NFL Fans After Outdueling C.J. Stroud in Win vs. Texans

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A quarterback rivalry is brewing in the AFC South.

Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud both wowed fans Sunday during the Jacksonville Jaguars' 24-21 victory over Houston Texans.

Lawrence finished the victory with 364 passing yards, just four shy of his career high, and two total touchdowns power the Jaguars to victory.

Lawrence opened scoring for the Jaguars by showing off his 6'6" height in order to carry in a touchdown.

The quarterback then put the Jaguars ahead in the third by threading in a touchdown pass to wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

Lawrence finished the night with 23-of-38 passing and one interception for two total touchdowns and his second 300-yard game of the season.

The victory marked the quarterback's second consecutive win. Lawrence led the Jags to a 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans with 262 passing yards last Sunday.

Stroud, meanwhile, finished with 26-of-36 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' loss.

The rookie quarterback gave the Texans a third-quarter lead by running the ball into the end zone himself.

After the Texans took a late lead, Stroud made it a three-point game with another touchdown pass in the fourth.

Stroud took a sack at the two-minute warning, and kicker Matt Ammendola's attempt at a tying field goal as time expired bounced off the crossbar.

That ended the Texans' hope of a comeback, but not the reignited rivalry between Texas and Jacksonville.

Lawrence and the Jaguars padded the team's lead atop the AFC South by improving to an 8-3 record. Next up is a Monday contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at home.