Mavericks' Luka Dončić Reportedly Out vs. Rockets with Quad Injury

AP Photo/LM Otero

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić will miss his team's road game against the Houston Rockets on Friday with a quad injury, per NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Dončić, who has averaged 40.4 minutes per game in December, just played another 44 in a 120-111 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He dropped a near triple-double (28 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) and remained in the game until the final 31 seconds, when head coach Jason Kidd cleared the bench.

In his sixth NBA season, Dončić has been largely healthy throughout his NBA career. He's played in at least 61 games in each of his first five seasons and hasn't suffered a long-term injury that's required surgery.

The 16-11 Mavericks are off to a solid start to the 2023-24 season, with Dončić again playing like an MVP candidate. He's averaging 32.7 points, 9.1 assists and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 37.6 percent from three-point range.

The Dončić-Kyrie Irving partnership has gone far better than last season, when both players struggled with how to share the ball. Doncic has taken on the leadership role this season, but unfortunately, Irving has been out since Dec. 8, when he suffered a right heel contusion versus the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dončić, Irving and now Dante Exum (left lower leg; contusion) will be out against Houston, so the Mavs will be very shorthanded Friday.