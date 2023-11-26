Heat Would Be Wise Not to Trade for Bulls' Zach LaVine Amid NBA Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

While the NBA awaits the fate of Zach LaVine amid rumors that the Chicago Bulls are working with the star forward to find a trade partner, it appears one potential destination may be out of the question.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported, "A person in close contact with the Heat front office said Miami has not been pursuing a trade for him, at least as of now." Furthermore, he cited finances and "duplication with Tyler Herro's skill set."

LaVine is due north of $40 million this year and $43 million next season. Any potential trade partner would have to take on that commitment and, financially for the Heat, it is something they are not willing to do at this time.

That it would also likely mean trading Herro, a player the Heat had tried to deal for Damian Lillard this past summer but do not appear as willing to send to Chicago as part of a package for LaVine, likely convinced team officials not to explore a deal much beyond the surface.

Statistically, Herro and LaVine are having the same season, with the former leading slightly in three-point percentage and assists.

Why would the Heat be eager to take on a massive salary that would put them in a difficult situation from a cap perspective when the guy they already have is essentially a carbon copy of LaVine?

They are right not to be.

The Heat has shown flashes of dominance this season and though they currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, they have the talent and ability to go on a run behind star and team leader Jimmy Butler that takes them right back to the NBA Finals.

Messing with established chemistry in the name of bringing in a guy who has a reputation as a star despite having similar skills, and a stat line that mirrors Herro's, would be a strategic misstep that could cost the team for years to come.

The front office should retain their current stance in regard to LaVine, let the team continue to build momentum, and see if it can go on another run like the six-game streak they already enjoyed over the last week.

The alternative is potentially blowing up a championship-caliber team with the idea that LaVine can find another gear and turn it up for the Eastern Conference champs, at least on paper.