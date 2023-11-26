Lakers' LeBron James Reflects on Return Game vs. Cavs, NBA Title Win with Cleveland

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James enjoyed what he called a "special" homecoming Saturday night as his team earned a 121-115 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Spent 11 years here and being able to come back after my Miami stint and win a championship here for this franchise, for this city, I think it was a 52-year [title] drought or something like that in the city of Cleveland for any sports team, I think that was just something that I will never forget no matter how old I get," LeBron said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I'll always remember that moment."



He added that returning to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse "is always a pretty cool feeling," and he still savors looking up and seeing Cleveland's 2016 NBA championship banner in the rafters.

The Cavs posted a picture of James celebrating the title outside of the Lakers' locker room, and they aired a video tribute commemorating his various scoring milestones.

This obviously wasn't the first time James came back to Northeast Ohio on an opposing team. Where he's at in his career might have made him a little more nostalgic, though. The 38-year-old probably doesn't have many trips left as an active player.

Plenty will recall how James persona non grata in Cleveland immediately after he signed with the Miami Heat in 2010. That anger had largely subsided even before he signed on for a second spell with the Cavs in 2014, and the 2016 NBA Finals run effectively granted him sainthood.