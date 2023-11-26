Report: Clemson's Dabo Swinney Among Candidates for Texas A&M HC Job

Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

As the college football regular season comes to a close, a lot of attention will start to be directed towards the offseason's coaching cycle, particularly the Texas A&M job.

And as the Aggies continue their search for their next head man following the firing of Jimbo Fisher, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has emerged as a potential candidate for the job, according to the Houston Chronicle's Brett Zwerneman.

Swinney has been with the Tigers since midway through the 2009 season.

A two-time national champion, Swinney is considered one of the better college football coaches of this generation and has turned the Tigers into a true perennial power over the past decade.

Swinney has amassed a 168-43 record since taking over at Clemson. This season has been. a bit of a disappointment, with a 7-4 record going into Saturday night's game against South Carolina.

He hadn't loss four games since the 2011 campaign.

If Texas A&M wants Swinney, it'll be a costly proposition for both sides as the 54-year-old agreed to a contract last year that pays him $10.5 million per season through the 2031 campaign.

A&M is already paying a record $76 million buyout after firing Fisher.

But the Aggies have shown time and time again that cost is no obstacle and athletic director Ross Bjork said as much. He revealed that the program intends to offer a heavily incentivized contract to whomever replaces Fisher—who went 45-25 in six seasons.