Shedeur Sanders out for Colorado's Season Finale vs. Utah with Upper Body Injury

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders will not be available for the team's season finale against Utah due to injury, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

Sanders was listed as doubtful heading into the game with an upper body injury.

The 21-year-old left the Buffaloes' 56-14 loss to Washington State in Week 12 due to numbness in his hand. He did not return to the game.

"He had some numbness in his hand and couldn't really grip the ball," head coach Deion Sanders said after the game, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "But then that second hit he just got rolled up on. We decided not to send him back out."

The young signal-caller put together an excellent inaugural season in Colorado, passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns compared to a mere three interceptions. He scored an additional four times on the ground as well.

Sanders has taken a beating behind the team's inconsistent offensive line, though. He's been sacked 52 times in 2023, the highest total of any player in the country. Sanders has taken at least seven sacks in three separate games this season.

"Shedeur is not feeling well right now," the elder Sanders said about his son's status before he was eventually declared out (via Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports). "We are praying that he gets healthy and he's able to play because he is who he is, and when he's on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win."