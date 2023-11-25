Victor Wembanyama's Jersey Typo Trolled By Fans in Spurs vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

It's no secret that a last name like Wembanyama is a unique one in the NBA.

And it appears that the San Antonio Spurs' equipment staff are still getting used to the spelling on rookie star Victor Wembanyama's jersey. The No. 1 overall pick had a slight typo to begin Friday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Instead of the usual spelling, the back of his jersey read "Wembanyana."

Just the slightest of mistakes, but a noticeable one. It wasn't a huge deal though as Wembanyama changed his jersey at some point in the first half.

Luckily, it didn't affect his game much as the 19-year-old had a team-high 17 points at the end of the third quarter.

Nonetheless, a few NBA fans had a fun laugh at the mistake.

Friday's game was an in-season tournament matchup but the Spurs are already eliminated from possibly advancing to the next round. They are in last place in the Western Conference's Group C, trailing the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.