    Victor Wembanyama's Jersey Typo Trolled By Fans in Spurs vs. Steph Curry, Warriors

    Francisco RosaNovember 25, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Close up of Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs jersey during the game against the Golden State Warriors on November 24, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

    It's no secret that a last name like Wembanyama is a unique one in the NBA.

    And it appears that the San Antonio Spurs' equipment staff are still getting used to the spelling on rookie star Victor Wembanyama's jersey. The No. 1 overall pick had a slight typo to begin Friday night's matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

    Instead of the usual spelling, the back of his jersey read "Wembanyana."

    Just the slightest of mistakes, but a noticeable one. It wasn't a huge deal though as Wembanyama changed his jersey at some point in the first half.

    Luckily, it didn't affect his game much as the 19-year-old had a team-high 17 points at the end of the third quarter.

    Nonetheless, a few NBA fans had a fun laugh at the mistake.

    Wembanyama's name was misspelled on his jersey 😅

He has now switched to a correct one

    Victor Wembanyama is wearing a jersey with his name spelled incorrectly 😭

    Victor WembanyaMa

Why does his jersey say WembanyaNa?

SA Equipment manager on the hot seat.

    Question for my American peeps: 

Is it particularly hard to pronounce "WembanyaMA" correctly? Especially the end of his name? We've already heard "Wembanyana" a couple time on TV, and they even printed his name wrong on his jersey tonight.

    it's basketball, but spurs spelled wembanyama incorrectly on his jersey

    Wembanyama's name is misspelled on his jersey tonight

    Friday's game was an in-season tournament matchup but the Spurs are already eliminated from possibly advancing to the next round. They are in last place in the Western Conference's Group C, trailing the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Warriors.

    San Antonio is tied for the worst record in the Western Conference.