Lakers' Rui Hachimura Out at Least 1 Week After Surgery on Nasal Fracture Injury

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura will be reevaluated in one week after suffering a nasal fracture against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell relayed the news from the team.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Hachimura suffered the injury late in the first quarter of the Lakers' 104-101 to the Mavs. He stayed in the game and finished with nine points and three rebounds in 26 minutes.

This is the second time this year that Hachimura will be sidelined for multiple games. Hachimura previously missed four matchups due to a concussion suffered Oct. 29 against the Sacramento Kings.

Hachimura, who was a restricted free agent last offseason, signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Lakers to remain with the team. He landed in L.A. after the Washington Wizards traded him in Jan. 2023 following three-plus seasons in D.C.

The former Gonzaga star has found a home in Los Angeles, especially after a fantastic 2023 playoff run in which he averaged 12.2 points on 55.7 percent shooting off the bench. Hachimura ultimately helped the Lakers, a No. 7 seed, reach the Western Conference Finals.

This season, the 25-year-old has been efficient once again by averaging 11.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting (42.9 percent from three).