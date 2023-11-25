X

NBA

    Jalen Brunson, Knicks Astound Fans With Comeback Win vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 25, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat during the In-Season Tournament on November 24, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 100-98 in an In-Season Tournament battle on Friday in Madison Square Garden.

    Miami outscored the Knicks 19-0 to start the third and eventually took an 89-71 edge early in the fourth. Knicks fans weren't happy, but Jalen Brunson was listening.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Brunson said a fan told him - "this is embarrassing" - while the Knicks were down by 21.<br><br>Brunson took that personally and got the W 😤🔥 <a href="https://t.co/VM4l4oHURX">pic.twitter.com/VM4l4oHURX</a>

    The Knicks held the Heat to just 11 points in the final 12 minutes. On offense, the trio of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Brunson got going in the fourth.

    Quickley scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth, including a three-pointer to cut the Miami lead to 93-87 with 5:12 left.

    Barrett's three-point play with 1:59 remaining gave the Knicks the lead for good. He finished with 18 points.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    RJ BARRETT AND-1 TO GIVE THE KNICKS THE LEAD 🔥<br><br>14-0 RUN.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/aZS491ZLAJ">pic.twitter.com/aZS491ZLAJ</a>

    Brunson scored eight of his 24 points in the final three minutes, including a three-point play and a stepback jumper to give the Knicks a 99-96 edge and cap a 16-0 run.

    NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks

    CLUTCH ‼️ <a href="https://t.co/losmzykilo">pic.twitter.com/losmzykilo</a>

    Both teams then traded a pair of empty possessions apiece before Heat big man Bam Adebayo knocked down two free throws with 15 seconds left. Brunson got fouled and hit 1-of-2 from the charity stripe, giving the Heat one last shot. A Jimmy Butler game-winning three-point attempt was off the mark, and the Knicks held on.

    Needless to say, fans and analysts alike were thrilled and amazed with what they saw.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Knicks 9-6. Thoughts. <a href="https://t.co/rvQ6MoPgpp">pic.twitter.com/rvQ6MoPgpp</a>

    Talkin' Knicks @TalkinKnicks

    KNICKS FINISHED A COMEBACK IN AN ELIMINATION GAME <a href="https://t.co/g7DuPzAUh7">pic.twitter.com/g7DuPzAUh7</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    With 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Heat had a 99.5% Win Probability.<br><br>And they lost. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEATCulture?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEATCulture</a> <a href="https://t.co/CXO2P5gBHu">pic.twitter.com/CXO2P5gBHu</a>

    jason concepcion @netw3rk

    I'll go out on a limb and say this is maybe the hardest working best conditioned most professional unselfish in season tournament comeback in Knicks history

    Nicky Snacks @NickySnacks_

    Idk what to say. Incredible comeback by the NBA FINALS FAVORITES!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/NCYVXUcbhJ">pic.twitter.com/NCYVXUcbhJ</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    We suffered for over a decade with lackluster point-guard play.<br><br>And now we have TWO incredible point guards at the same time in Jalen Brunson and Immanuel Quickley 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/9jkpylax5Z">pic.twitter.com/9jkpylax5Z</a>

    TA @talter

    Brunson <a href="https://t.co/AYTwBoXzdh">pic.twitter.com/AYTwBoXzdh</a>

    Shaun On Playback @iHateShaun

    EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU'RE DOING AND SHOW LOVE TO HIMMANUEL QUICKLEY

    Anthony Donahue @AnthonyMSG

    The greatest comeback in sports history!!!!!! <br><br>Let's Go <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a>!!!! <br><br>🧡💙 <a href="https://t.co/8cL0uAzlIG">pic.twitter.com/8cL0uAzlIG</a>

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in the 4th Quarter tonight:<br><br>Jimmy Butler<br>0/5 FG | 0 REB | 0 AST | 0 STL | -12 | 8 MIN<br><br>Bam Adebayo<br>1/6 FG | 0 REB | 0 AST | 0 STL | -18 | 12 MIN<br><br>Gone Missing! <a href="https://t.co/N27uAOw5eR">pic.twitter.com/N27uAOw5eR</a>

    The Knicks and Heat are now tied at 2-1 in In-Season Tournament play. Both squads are second behind the 3-0 Milwaukee Bucks.

    As far as the regular-season standings go, the Knicks have now won seven of nine to move to 9-6. The Heat, who entered Friday as winners of 9 of 10, fell to 10-6.