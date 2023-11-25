Jalen Brunson, Knicks Astound Fans With Comeback Win vs. Jimmy Butler, Heat

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 100-98 in an In-Season Tournament battle on Friday in Madison Square Garden.

Miami outscored the Knicks 19-0 to start the third and eventually took an 89-71 edge early in the fourth. Knicks fans weren't happy, but Jalen Brunson was listening.

The Knicks held the Heat to just 11 points in the final 12 minutes. On offense, the trio of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Brunson got going in the fourth.

Quickley scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth, including a three-pointer to cut the Miami lead to 93-87 with 5:12 left.

Barrett's three-point play with 1:59 remaining gave the Knicks the lead for good. He finished with 18 points.

Brunson scored eight of his 24 points in the final three minutes, including a three-point play and a stepback jumper to give the Knicks a 99-96 edge and cap a 16-0 run.

Both teams then traded a pair of empty possessions apiece before Heat big man Bam Adebayo knocked down two free throws with 15 seconds left. Brunson got fouled and hit 1-of-2 from the charity stripe, giving the Heat one last shot. A Jimmy Butler game-winning three-point attempt was off the mark, and the Knicks held on.

Needless to say, fans and analysts alike were thrilled and amazed with what they saw.

The Knicks and Heat are now tied at 2-1 in In-Season Tournament play. Both squads are second behind the 3-0 Milwaukee Bucks.