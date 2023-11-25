Bucks' Khris Middleton Won't Return vs. Wizards With Achilles Injury

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Washington Wizards with left Achilles tightness, according to an announcement by the organization.

Middleton appeared to suffer the injury with about 10:40 remaining in the third quarter and immediately headed to the locker room. He was replaced by rookie Andre Jackson Jr.

The three-time All-Star had seven points and five assists in 13 minutes of action.

The injury comes at a tough time for Milwaukee as it is just starting to figure out its new configuration with Damian Lillard joining the core of Middleton, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

The Bucks will be hoping that this doesn't lead to an extended absence as Middleton has had a bit of an injury history over the past few years, playing just 33 games last year in the regular season.