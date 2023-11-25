Video: Robert Morris, Jacksonville CBB Benches Ejected After Brawl

Video: Robert Morris, Jacksonville CBB Benches Ejected After BrawlNovember 25, 2023
A fight between Robert Morris and Jacksonville during the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic on Saturday led to both teams' benches being ejected after players on the sidelines jumped onto the court to join the fray.
CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB
Benches cleared at the Jacksonville-Robert Morris game. <br><br>Both benches were ejected, meaning only the 10 players who were on the court before the scuffle will play for the remainder of the second half. <a href="https://t.co/0bTpjs87sd">pic.twitter.com/0bTpjs87sd</a>
Nathan Breisinger, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Colonial Sports Network, provided context on what led to the fight.
Nathan Breisinger @NateBreisinger
Colonials were on a 6-0 run, which prompted Jacksonville to call a timeout. RMU was fired up as TJ Wainwright was clapping, he was confronted by Marcus Niblack. After those two went their own way, both teams joined together with Andy Toole not to pleased. Shoving then ensued. <a href="https://t.co/6LmqhMs8OO">https://t.co/6LmqhMs8OO</a>
Per Tristan Freeman of FanSided, a total of 17 players were ejected.
The dust-up happened with 6:22 remaining in the second half. All 10 players on the floor at the time were allowed to remain in the game.
Of course, a foul out in the final 6:22 would have resulted in 5-on-4 action, but that did not happen here.
Jacksonville ended up beating host RMU 74-65. Postgame handshakes did not occur after this one.
Jacksonville will finish out the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic Saturday with a matchup versus Fairleigh Dickinson.