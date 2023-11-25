X

    Video: Robert Morris, Jacksonville CBB Benches Ejected After Brawl

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 25, 2023

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 06: The basketball hoop is seen before the Tennessee Volunteers play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Thompson-Boling Arena on November 06, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
    Eakin Howard/Getty Images

    A fight between Robert Morris and Jacksonville during the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic on Saturday led to both teams' benches being ejected after players on the sidelines jumped onto the court to join the fray.

    CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 @CBSSportsCBB

    Benches cleared at the Jacksonville-Robert Morris game. <br><br>Both benches were ejected, meaning only the 10 players who were on the court before the scuffle will play for the remainder of the second half. <a href="https://t.co/0bTpjs87sd">pic.twitter.com/0bTpjs87sd</a>

    Nathan Breisinger, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Colonial Sports Network, provided context on what led to the fight.

    Nathan Breisinger @NateBreisinger

    Colonials were on a 6-0 run, which prompted Jacksonville to call a timeout. RMU was fired up as TJ Wainwright was clapping, he was confronted by Marcus Niblack. After those two went their own way, both teams joined together with Andy Toole not to pleased. Shoving then ensued. <a href="https://t.co/6LmqhMs8OO">https://t.co/6LmqhMs8OO</a>

    Per Tristan Freeman of FanSided, a total of 17 players were ejected.

    Tristan Freeman @hoopsnut351

    There's definitely on the court takeaways from this game but this is the lasting image I'll take from RMU vs Jacksonville. Might be a record of most ejected players from a single game with 17. <a href="https://t.co/5s1TMT2bup">pic.twitter.com/5s1TMT2bup</a>

    Tristan Freeman @hoopsnut351

    A brawn between RMU and Jacksonville! Punches were throw and both coaches had to be restrained! <a href="https://t.co/BstuA14Yr4">pic.twitter.com/BstuA14Yr4</a>

    The dust-up happened with 6:22 remaining in the second half. All 10 players on the floor at the time were allowed to remain in the game.

    Of course, a foul out in the final 6:22 would have resulted in 5-on-4 action, but that did not happen here.

    Jacksonville ended up beating host RMU 74-65. Postgame handshakes did not occur after this one.

    Tristan Freeman @hoopsnut351

    RMU falls to Jacksonville, 74-65. Dolphin players electing not to shake hands at the end. <a href="https://t.co/5jjfWFIhRz">pic.twitter.com/5jjfWFIhRz</a>

    Jacksonville will finish out the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic Saturday with a matchup versus Fairleigh Dickinson.

