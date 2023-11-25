Video: Robert Morris, Jacksonville CBB Benches Ejected After Brawl

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

A fight between Robert Morris and Jacksonville during the Urban-Bennett Memorial Classic on Saturday led to both teams' benches being ejected after players on the sidelines jumped onto the court to join the fray.

Nathan Breisinger, the former Editor-in-Chief of the Colonial Sports Network, provided context on what led to the fight.

Per Tristan Freeman of FanSided, a total of 17 players were ejected.

The dust-up happened with 6:22 remaining in the second half. All 10 players on the floor at the time were allowed to remain in the game.

Of course, a foul out in the final 6:22 would have resulted in 5-on-4 action, but that did not happen here.

Jacksonville ended up beating host RMU 74-65. Postgame handshakes did not occur after this one.