Olivia Culpo Posts Video of Christian Mccaffrey's Wounds After 49ers Win vs. Seahawks

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night came at a price.

McCaffrey's fiancé Olivia Culpo shared a video on social media of the San Francisco 49ers running back's bruises following the Niners' 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

"Thursday night games," Culpo wrote. "What a stud."

McCaffrey helped power the 49ers to victory with 19 carries for 114 yards and two scores.

He added 25 receiving yards on five catches to help San Francisco secure a third straight win.

McCaffrey now has 939 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns through as many games. That's the most rushing touchdowns recorded by a single player in 49ers history, surpassing the 10 recorded by seven former players.

At this pace McCaffrey is projected to top 1,400 yards and 17 scores by the end of the season, per ESPN.