    Olivia Culpo Posts Video of Christian Mccaffrey's Wounds After 49ers Win vs. Seahawks

    Julia StumbaughNovember 25, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 23: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)
    Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

    Christian McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night came at a price.

    McCaffrey's fiancé Olivia Culpo shared a video on social media of the San Francisco 49ers running back's bruises following the Niners' 31-13 win over the Seahawks.

    "Thursday night games," Culpo wrote. "What a stud."

    OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> Christian McCaffrey was bruised up after his sensational performance against Seattle 🫡 <a href="https://t.co/jduhbbD5c4">pic.twitter.com/jduhbbD5c4</a>

    McCaffrey helped power the 49ers to victory with 19 carries for 114 yards and two scores.

    He added 25 receiving yards on five catches to help San Francisco secure a third straight win.

    NFL @NFL

    CMC now has at least one TD in 10 of 11 games this season.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsSEA</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/N5H8Nc0xKc">https://t.co/N5H8Nc0xKc</a> <a href="https://t.co/48ZcAy7n18">pic.twitter.com/48ZcAy7n18</a>

    San Francisco 49ers @49ers

    CMC back for seconds! <a href="https://twitter.com/CMC_22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CMC_22</a><br><br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsSEA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsSEA</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a><br> NFL+ // <a href="https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh">https://t.co/KTh0i4oaLh</a> <a href="https://t.co/4BKKOmjqV0">pic.twitter.com/4BKKOmjqV0</a>

    McCaffrey now has 939 rushing yards for 11 touchdowns through as many games. That's the most rushing touchdowns recorded by a single player in 49ers history, surpassing the 10 recorded by seven former players.

    At this pace McCaffrey is projected to top 1,400 yards and 17 scores by the end of the season, per ESPN.

    The 49ers' 2022 midseason trade for the two-time All-Pro is looking better and better, even if McCaffrey's bruised-up elbow is not.

