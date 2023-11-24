Villanova Hyped by CBB Fans After Crushing Memphis for Battle 4 Atlantis Title

Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP

For the first time since 2017 and the third time in program history, the Villanova Wildcats are Battle 4 Atlantis champions.

Villanova defeated Memphis 79-63 in dominant fashion on Friday at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas to win the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis title.

The Wildcats dominated Friday's matchup and even took a 28-point lead into halftime. While Memphis made a push in the second half, the team's first half deficit was too large to overcome.

TJ Bamba, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon were the leaders for Villanova. Bamba finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, Burton finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Dixon finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

David Jones was the leader for Memphis, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

After the game, college basketball fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to say that the Wildcats are back in NCAA title-contending form: