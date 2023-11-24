X

    Villanova Hyped by CBB Fans After Crushing Memphis for Battle 4 Atlantis Title

    Erin WalshNovember 24, 2023

    In a photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, Villanova's Eric Dixon (43) goes for a layup between Memphis' David Jones (8) and Jordan Brown (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP)
    Tim Aylen/Bahamas Visual Services via AP

    For the first time since 2017 and the third time in program history, the Villanova Wildcats are Battle 4 Atlantis champions.

    Villanova defeated Memphis 79-63 in dominant fashion on Friday at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in the Bahamas to win the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis title.

    The Wildcats dominated Friday's matchup and even took a 28-point lead into halftime. While Memphis made a push in the second half, the team's first half deficit was too large to overcome.

    TJ Bamba, Tyler Burton and Eric Dixon were the leaders for Villanova. Bamba finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists, Burton finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Dixon finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and one assist.

    David Jones was the leader for Memphis, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

    After the game, college basketball fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to say that the Wildcats are back in NCAA title-contending form:

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Villanova just completed its best week of basketball since it advanced to the 2022 Final Four. And by far the best week that it's had under Kyle Neptune. Wildcats win the Battle 4 Atlantis.

    Terrence Oglesby @T_Oglesby22

    Villanova is BACK <a href="https://twitter.com/John_Fanta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@John_Fanta</a>

    💎 @ayRelax

    Can we say Villanova basketball is back?

    Henry Hooper @HenryHo75228895

    Im here to scream about how back the Villanova Wildcats are

    Pcnurick @Pcnurick

    I've seen enough, Villanova are a top 15 team in the nation

    Big East Banter @BigEastBanter

    Villanova is back. <a href="https://t.co/shtc5xmJOx">pic.twitter.com/shtc5xmJOx</a>

    The Lock Of Gibraltar @LockOfGibraltar

    Villanova might beat Memphis by 70. So back.

    APB @bequesdomain

    Is villanova back baby?<br><br>God i hope so!!!<br><br>Up 20

    Finn Courtney @FCourtney27

    What a first half. Villanova seems to be showing that UPenn game to be a fluke, rather than the norm - looks like an exciting Big 5 matchup coming up against St. Joe's on Wednesday

    Thomas Fischbeck @TheRealCSD

    So, uh, Villanova did not take that loss to Penn well, huh?

    Villanova Tip Time @NovaTipTime

    Villanova with a delightfully COMPLETE performance in the first half against Memphis. <br><br>20 more minutes anywhere in that universe, and the trophy heads back to the main line.

    Curry Kobe Husky @CoinDogeAddict

    Villanova ain't messing around ! Sheesh !!

    Twaun @AntwaunClark30

    Villanova is really good man

    With the Battle 4 Atlantis trophy locked up, Villanova will now gear up for a matchup against Saint Joseph's on Wednesday before taking on Kansas State on Dec. 5.