Arkansas Guard Tramon Mark Stretchered off vs. UNC with Back Injury After Fall

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Arkansas guard Tramon Mark was stretchered off the court after a hard fall during a Friday contest against North Carolina, ESPN reported.

Mark hit the court and stayed down for "several minutes," per ESPN, in the final two minutes of the third-place game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

The guard was being evaluated for a back injury, not an issue with his neck or head, Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman said after the game.

Mark recorded a career-high 34 points and added five rebounds and a block in Arkansas' loss. Musselman called his performance "phenomenal."

"I don't have any real update on his health, but he played phenomenal basketball," Musselman said. "His offensive efficiency tonight was really good."

Mark made a personal-best 13 field goals on 17 shots prior to his injury. His performance topped his previous career high of 26 points, set while playing for Houston against Auburn in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

Mark was hurt after falling backward while contesting a layup with UNC center Armando Bacot.

Arkansas guard Layden Blocker called Mark's fall "heartbreaking."

"Tramon, he played really well today," Blocker said. "He really kept us going at times with his scoring, his energy he brought on both ends. It was kind of heartbreaking what happened at the end, when he fell, but overall I think he played pretty good today."

Mark is in his first season at Arkansas after deciding to withdraw from the NBA draft in favor of transferring from Houston, where he averaged 10.1 points per game last season.

In six starts heading into Friday's game, Mark had upped that to 15.8 points per game for the Razorbacks.