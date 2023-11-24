Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 12

David Berding/Getty Images

Justin Jefferson's injury status will be closely watched for the third straight week.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver is getting closer to returning from his hamstring injury, but he may not play in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Jefferson admitted to reporters on Friday that if he is feeling good, he will play, but that is an issue for fantasy football players who may have to wait for Monday night to see his official status.

There is more certainty with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who will play on Sunday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Kupp's status on Friday afternoon, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Justin Jefferson Feeling Better, Not Yet Confirmed To Play

Jefferson gave reporters some insight into his recovery on Friday, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

Jefferson has not played since October 8. There has been potential for him to return in each of the last two weeks, but he opted on the side of caution.

The news is not great for fantasy football players, but it means the Vikings could have Jefferson at 100 percent for the playoff push in December.

The Vikings have a Week 13 bye and then have five games left to secure a wild-card spot or the NFC North title depending on what happens with the Detroit Lions. Minnesota can move within one game of the Lions with a win over the Bears on Monday.

Jordan Addison, KJ Osborn and Brandon Powell are among the like-for-like replacements who fantasy football players can use in place of Jefferson on Monday night in case he does not play. Tight end Josh Oliver could be added in deeper leagues. He caught a touchdown pass in last week's matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Jefferson's Minnesota teammates may be the best fantasy replacements for him since the Bears allow the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL.

Baltimore's Rashod Bateman and Indianapolis' Josh Downs would be worth waiver-wire looks, if available, since they are also facing bottom-five passing defenses in Week 12.

Cooper Kupp Will Play on Sunday

Kupp's status for Sunday is not in question.

The Rams' top pass-catcher has been dealing with an ankle injury, but McVay confirmed that will not keep Kupp out of Sunday's meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

That is a terrific thing for fantasy players to hear since Kupp put up 148 yards on seven catches in the Week 6 clash with the Cardinals. Kupp also scored in that contest.

Kupp has two career 100-yard games against the Cardinals and two more performances with over 70 receiving yards against his NFC West rival.