Kobe Bryant's Final Lakers Road Game Uniform to Be Auctioned; Could Fetch over $500K

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

The uniform and sneakers worn by Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in his final road game are expected to sell for more than $600,000.

SCP Auctions is selling the shorts, jersey and shoes Bryant wore on April 11, 2016, against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The auction opened November 15 and will close December 2.

The auction site expects the uniform to sell for more than $500,000, and estimates the shoes will top $100,000.

Bryant, who was dealing with shoulder soreness, recorded 13 points in what would be his final NBA road game.

Bryant played his last game two days later with a season-finale victory at home over the Utah Jazz. He scored 60 points and capped off the 1,346th, and final, game of his NBA career with his now-infamous "Mamba Out" speech.

SCP Auctions noted in its lot description the likelihood of the game-worn uniform pieces from that contest ever being sold at auction are "slim-to-none."

"Thus, any realistic collector understands that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the last worn Kobe uniform that will truly ever become available," SCP wrote.

According to the auction site, the April 11 game-worn uniform shows "obvious wear" with "puckering, stretching and fraying visible." The shorts contain a customized pouch for the microphones Bryant sometimes wore during games.

The sneakers are size 14 Kobe XI Elite Lows that include the four red stitches on the left heel to represent his 2013 Achilles tendon surgery.