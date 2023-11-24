Bucks' Damian Lillard on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'We're Still Learning Each Other'

The combination of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been the best fit at times for the Milwaukee Bucks, and the former Portland Trail Blazers point guard recently reiterated that the duo is still working on their chemistry.

"We're still learning each other," Lillard told ESPN last week, per Jamal Collier. "If it would've been flipped and him coming to Portland to play with me, I would've already been comfortable because I've been here. He would have been trying to adapt and get comfortable and figure out how he fits in and maybe would have been a bit more passive in trying to learn the way. That's me right now."