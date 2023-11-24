X

    Bucks' Damian Lillard on Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'We're Still Learning Each Other'

    Erin WalshNovember 24, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 30: Damian Lillard #0 and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks look on during the second half against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
    Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

    The combination of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been the best fit at times for the Milwaukee Bucks, and the former Portland Trail Blazers point guard recently reiterated that the duo is still working on their chemistry.

    "We're still learning each other," Lillard told ESPN last week, per Jamal Collier. "If it would've been flipped and him coming to Portland to play with me, I would've already been comfortable because I've been here. He would have been trying to adapt and get comfortable and figure out how he fits in and maybe would have been a bit more passive in trying to learn the way. That's me right now."

