Kawhi Leonard Praises Spurs Fans After Popovich Tells Them to Stop Booing During Game

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard seemingly had no hard feelings about San Antonio Spurs fans booing him during Wednesday's 109-102 road win over the Spurs.

Per Raul Dominguez of the Associated Press, Leonard said the following regarding the reception he received from fans of his former team:

"If I don't have a Spurs jersey on, they are probably going to boo me for the rest of my career. It is what it is. They are one of the best fans in the league and they are very competitive. Once I stand on this basketball court out here, they are going to show that they are going for the other side. When I'm on the streets or going into a restaurant, they show love. It is what it is."

Leonard was booed often during Wednesday's game, particularly when he was at the free-throw line.

The boos were so loud and intense that longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich got on the microphone at the scorer's table and implored the crowd to stop, saying: "Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play? Have a little class. It's not who we are. Knock off the booing."

Popovich's appeal didn't work, as the boos grew even louder. They didn't seem to throw Leonard off his game either.

The five-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Finals MVP finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting. He also made all four of his free-throw attempts.

Leonard spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Spurs and helped lead them to a championship in 2014.

When it became clear that he had no intention of signing a contract extension with the team, Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, and during his one and only season north of the border, he helped the Raptors win their first NBA title as well.

Leonard has spent the past five seasons with the Clippers, but injuries have taken a toll on him, and the Clips have not been perennial title contenders like most expected.