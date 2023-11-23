TMZ: Teyana Taylor Filed for Divorce from NBA Champion Iman Shumpert in January 2023

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

Singer and actress Teyana Taylor reportedly filed for divorce from former NBA guard Iman Shumpert back in January.

According to TMZ Sports, legal documents show that Taylor filed for divorce eight months before she publicly announced that the couple had separated in September.

Per TMZ, Taylor claimed in the filing that Shumpert became jealous and insecure over her fame. Taylor also alleged that Shumpert exhibited "narcissistic behavior" and became "extremely emotionally and mentally abusive."

Additionally, Taylor accused Shumpert of cheating multiple times during their marriage, and claimed that since leaving the family home in October, he has not spent "significant time" with their two children.

When Taylor announced her separation from Shumpert on Instagram (h/t TMZ) in September, she wrote that it wasn't due to infidelity and noted that she and Shumpert were still "best of friends" and co-parenting their children.

Shumpert, 33, spent 10 seasons in the NBA from 2011 through 2021 with the New York Knicks, Cleveland, Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

In 461 career regular-season games, Shumpert averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, and he won an NBA championship with the Cavs un 2016.

The former Georgia Tech standout has also enjoyed some success since the conclusion of his NBA career.