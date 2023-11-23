Warriors' Chris Paul Ejected After Getting 2 Technical Fouls vs. Kevin Durant, Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster another chapter to their history on Wednesday night.

Paul was ejected after being hit with two technical fouls in quick succession late in the second quarter during Golden State's matchup with his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

The technicals weren't done there, as Steve Kerr was also given one after offering his impassioned feelings on Paul's ejection.

Without the veteran point guard, a Warriors team already shorthanded without the suspended Draymond Green was left to deal with a 16-point halftime deficit. Not great for a Warriors team already off to a disappointing 7-8 start to the season.

Paul, who came into the game with just six starts in 15 contests as he's largely served as the backup point guard, has been finding his feet in Golden State. The 38-year-old has put up just 9.8 points in 28.8 minutes per game, though his playmaking has remained elite, as he's averaging 7.7 assists per contest.