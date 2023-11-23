Warriors' Chris Paul Ejected After Getting 2 Technical Fouls vs. Kevin Durant, Suns

Warriors' Chris Paul Ejected After Getting 2 Technical Fouls vs. Kevin Durant, SunsNovember 23, 2023
Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul and referee Scott Foster another chapter to their history on Wednesday night.
Paul was ejected after being hit with two technical fouls in quick succession late in the second quarter during Golden State's matchup with his former team, the Phoenix Suns.
The technicals weren't done there, as Steve Kerr was also given one after offering his impassioned feelings on Paul's ejection.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors hit with a 23-5 Suns run to close the first half in Phoenix. Ended with a Scott Foster triple technical. He gave Chris Paul two + ejection while the two engaged in conversation. History there. Steve Kerr given one for jumping up in defense of Paul. Warriors down 16.
Without the veteran point guard, a Warriors team already shorthanded without the suspended Draymond Green was left to deal with a 16-point halftime deficit. Not great for a Warriors team already off to a disappointing 7-8 start to the season.
Paul, who came into the game with just six starts in 15 contests as he's largely served as the backup point guard, has been finding his feet in Golden State. The 38-year-old has put up just 9.8 points in 28.8 minutes per game, though his playmaking has remained elite, as he's averaging 7.7 assists per contest.
Paul probably would have preferred a more impactful performance on Wednesday night against the team that traded him this summer. Instead, he was done after 17 minutes, six points and six assists.