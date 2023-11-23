Gregg Popovich on Telling Spurs Crowd Not to Boo Kawhi: 'You Don't Poke the Bear'

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

During Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs, a bizarre moment occurred when Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich got on the mic and told fans in attendance at Frost Bank Center to stop booing Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard.

While many initially believed that Popovich was trying to stand up for his former player, he succinctly explained after the game that he simply was warning fans not to "poke the bear."

Popovich may have had a point, as Leonard scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Clippers to a 109-102 victory. However, fans continued to boo him each time he touched the ball.

For his part, Leonard said he didn't even realize it was Popovich on the mic:

Leonard began his career in San Antonio, helping to lead the team to an NBA championship in 2014. He later requested to be traded from the Spurs and landed with the Toronto Raptors, where he won his second title in 2019.