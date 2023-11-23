Kawhi Leonard Gets Love from Popovich, NBA Fans in Clippers Win vs. Wembanyama, Spurs

AP Photo/LM Otero

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard played so well on Wednesday that even his former head coach was in his corner.

Leonard finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Clippers to a 109-102 road win over the San Antonio Spurs. While his offensive performance was impressive, a surreal moment happened when Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone in the second quarter and told the crowd to stop booing Leonard while he was shooting a free throw.

Of course, Spurs fans at Frost Bank Center continued to boo Leonard whenever he touched the ball, but that only seemed to fuel him. He shot an efficient 10-of-17 from the field and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals while playing his trademark exceptional defense on the wing.

Thanks to Leonard's efforts, the Clippers managed to overcome a 22-point, 15-rebound outing from Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Los Angeles also got 24 points from Paul George, though he struggled with his efficiency and finished 8-of-23 from the field. James Harden added 16 points and nine assists.

The Clippers have high expectations this season after going all-in to acquire Harden. If Leonard continues playing like he did on Wednesday, Los Angeles will have a good chance to be one of the top title contenders in the Western Conference.