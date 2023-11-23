Peter King on Bill Belichick: Cowboys, Chargers, Panthers Are Possible Landing Spots

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are just 2-8 this season, increasingly fueling rumors that his long tenure with the organization could be nearing an end, potentially as soon as the 2024 offseason.

While discussing that topic, Peter King of Pro Football Talk told ESPN's Kevin Clark that he could see the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders all having interest in Belichick (20:45 mark):

"Bill is going to have, I believe, a job if he wants one. In my opinion, I won't be surprised—I mean, what if Dallas crashes to earth? What does Jerry Jones do? He repeats history and maybe—MAYBE—he inquires about Belichick. Who knows? We'll see. What do the Chargers do? The Chargers may not be able to afford very much, but I think they would very much have interest. [Panthers' owner] David Tepper would be starstruck if he fires Frank Reich. And Obviously Washington would look into it, would be a cool, regional hire. I think he'll get a job if he wants one."

King added that he believes the end of Belichick's time in New England will indeed come this offseason (17:45 mark):

"This is my gut feeling. I've not talked to him about it, but this is my gut feeling on [Patriots' owner Robert Kraft]—he wants to modernize this franchise. He does not want a Poobah with this franchise, who makes every decision, because it has gone totally off the rails. Because [Belchick's] drafts have been horrible, capital H. In my opinion, he's going to look for an offensive-minded coach who can groom a quarterback fairly soon, probably not Mac Jones but we'll see. And then I think he'll hire a general manager. So we'll see what happens, but I think the end with Belichick probably comes this year, in January, and there's a very nice ceremony and all that."

Among the teams King theorized could woo Belichick, the Cowboys would be the most fascinating. Since last winning the Super Bowl in 1995, Dallas has very much been an "always the bridesmaid, never the bridge" franchise, with 12 trips to the postseason but just a 5-12 record in those games and no trips past the divisional round.

If Mike McCarthy can't change those fortunes this season, Belichick would be the splashiest hire Jones could make, but how would an owner and head coach both accustomed to serving as the general manager coexist?

Somebody would have to reel in their ego. Ask Jimmy Johnson how that goes in Dallas. And while Belichick has always been a "no frills" sort of personality, Jones very much courts the frills. It would be an odd couple, to say the least, and it feels unlikely.

But if Jones is truly desperate to win another title above all else—and if Belichick is ready to concede he's a far better coach than general manager—perhaps the duo could make it work.

The Chargers have a lot of talent but continue to underachieve under current head coach Brandon Staley. The main thing that would likely be appealing to Belichick is Justin Herbert, giving him the elite quarterback he's lacked since Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chargers could be a very solid fit.

The Panthers are a mess, with rookie quarterback Bryce Young struggling and no first-round pick in 2024 or second-round pick in 2025. It would be a full rebuild for Belichick, and it's fair to question if he'd want to leave one rebuilding project in New England for a different one in Carolina, with a far less established owner in Tepper.