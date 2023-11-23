X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Zach Edey, No. 2 Purdue Praised by CBB Fans After Statement Win vs. No. 4 Marquette

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IINovember 23, 2023

    HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 22: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers dunks the ball in the first half of a college basketball game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the championship game of the Allstate Maui Invitational at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on November 22, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Zach Edey posted a 28-point, 14-rebound effort en route to leading the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team to a 78-75 win over the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles in the Allstate Maui Invitational Championship on Wednesday.

    B/R Hoops @brhoops

    Zach Edey had a dominant performance in the Maui Invitational championship game: <br><br>- 28 PTS<br>- 15 REB<br>- 2 BLK<br><br>Edey took home MVP honors for the tournamnet 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/c7U0esDvOY">pic.twitter.com/c7U0esDvOY</a>

    Edey's tip-in layup off a Braden Smith missed three-pointer with 23 seconds left proved to be the final points.

    A heart-pounding finish then took place, as Marquette missed game-tying three-point attempts both before and after Purdue missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on two occasions.

    Edey rebounded a Mason Gillis 1-and-1 the first time around before missing his own free throw, leading to Marquette's final possession. Purdue chose not to foul, but Kam Jones' three was off the mark.

    Purdue took a 45-33 halftime lead after Lance Jones nailed a buzzer-beater from the opposing free throw line over 70 feet away.

    NCAA March Madness @MarchMadnessMBB

    LANCE JONES BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER FROM THE OTHER END OF THE COURT FOR <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerBall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerBall</a> 😱 <a href="https://t.co/5aFQ4X65fQ">pic.twitter.com/5aFQ4X65fQ</a>

    Marquette then launched a furious second-half comeback behind Kolek, who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. An Oso Ighodaro jumper with just under a minute left cut the Purdue lead to 76-75.

    Zach Edey, No. 2 Purdue Praised by CBB Fans After Statement Win vs. No. 4 Marquette
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    However, Edey hit a big bucket down the stretch, and Purdue survived.

    Edey was sensational throughout the entire tournament en route to earning the Maui Invitational MVP, and he is in line for back-to-back player of the year honors, as analyst Jeff Goodman noted.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Zach Edey in Maui Invitational:<br><br>No. 11 Gonzaga: 25 and 14<br><br>No. 7 Tennessee: 23 and 10<br><br>No. 4 Marquette: 28 and 15<br><br>Leading candidate to win NPOY. Again.

    Fans and analysts alike were particularly impressed with Edey and the Boilermakers after a big statement win.

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    Zach Edey is such a likeable dude. A great ambassador for the sport of college basketball and an absolute unstoppable monster. <br><br>You'll have a hard time convincing me that the best story in college hoops isn't Purdue following the 2019 Virginia path and winning a title.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    I've gotten the chance to meet <a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> a few times over the last 6 months… I love him. <br><br>Absolute dawg.. <br><br>DON'T LOOK NOW… Purdue might win the whole damn thing <a href="https://t.co/ftlWSQ1R0E">pic.twitter.com/ftlWSQ1R0E</a>

    Brian Neubert — GoldandBlack.com @brianneubert

    You're never gonna see a Zach Edey ever again folks.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Zach Edey: 28 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks.<br><br>The Yao Ming of college basketball. <a href="https://t.co/X4UvLKrFOO">https://t.co/X4UvLKrFOO</a>

    Rob Dauster @RobDauster

    Shaq Edey. Unstoppable. <br><br>What a game. Those may just be the two best teams in America.

    Jerome Adams @JeromeAdamsMD

    There no way you can't ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> - he plays hard, keeps getting better, and takes a BEATING- but keeps his composure. Well done young man! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BoilerUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BoilerUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/SLN58wG0kW">pic.twitter.com/SLN58wG0kW</a>

    American WereBoiler (not) in London @Holmes_y_Rails

    If you don't think Zach Edey is the best player in America, you don't know ball.

    Doug Griffiths @DougGriffMAX983

    Zach Edey. That's all!

    College Basketball Report @CBKReport

    Purdue is 6-0 and has already beaten:<br><br>#4 Marquette<br>#7 Tennessee<br>#11 Gonzaga<br>Xavier <br><br>Consensus #1. <br><br>You guys got your March jokes off all off-season… <br><br>It's time to face reality and understand that they're going to be the #1 Overall seed this season.

    Mark Titus @clubtrillion

    November Purdue is just as good as I expected them to be. Never made sense why they weren't preseason #1. March Madness bias is a hell of a thing, this is basically just a better version of last year's Purdue team that was top 5 all year and #1 half the season. Maui Bump: SECURED <a href="https://t.co/8zV3ScRtMA">https://t.co/8zV3ScRtMA</a>

    Captain Boiler @CaptainBoiler

    Purdue just played an elite eight, final four, and national championship caliber game in 3 straight days. This team is special

    John Fanta @John_Fanta

    Purdue will be #1 in the country on Monday. <br>As for Marquette, if they're moving at all in the national rankings it would be up from #4. <br><br>Just an incredible college basketball game. That was pure theater.

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    Three days. Three very different challenges. Three top-15 wins. <br><br>What a week for Purdue. <br><br>It really sucks that we'll have to hear "What about FDU" all season. Who knows what will happen in March, but man, this is a special team.

    Doug Griffiths @DougGriffMAX983

    For 3rd straight year <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Purdue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Purdue</a> will be ranked No. 1 in the country. Unbelievable what Matt Painter has built in West Lafayette!

    Both teams play at home next on Tuesday.

    Edey and the 6-0 Boilermakers will host Texas Southern, and the 5-1 Golden Eagles will play Southern.