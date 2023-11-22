Bengals' Logan Wilson Talks Mark Andrews Injury, Possible Hip-Drop Tackle Rule Change

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has received plenty of criticism for his hip-drop tackle on Mark Andrews that left the Baltimore Ravens tight end with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Wilson addressed the controversial tackle, saying he was just trying to bring Andrews down to the field and had no intent to injure him:

"I honestly wasn't even sure what a hip-drop tackle was prior to that being brought to my attention after the game. Obviously, I guess, it's something they're looking at doing, but it's hard in the position when you're trying to come from behind and trying just to find a way to bring him down. It's not like Mark Andrews is a small human. You're just trying to find a way to bring the guy down, and unfortunately that's what happened. I'd never wish it upon him. Whatever they decide to do with the hip-drop tackle going forward, we'll have to adjust, but it would make it a lot harder if that's what they decide to do."

The hip-drop tackle is "a tackle in which a defender encircles his opponent and then drops his weight down to bring him to the ground," competition committee chairman Rich McKay said at league meetings in October, according to Giana Han of the Baltimore Banner.

The move has become controversial as it often results in a player's weight being swung in a way that injures another player in the lower extremities. The NFL has discussed banning the tackle, but the NFLPA is against outlawing it.