NFL Rumors: Shaq Leonard Clears Waivers; Cowboys, Eagles Expected to Have Interest

A potential difference-maker has hit the open market, as veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard is officially free to sign with any team he chooses.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Leonard cleared waivers on Wednesday following his surprising release from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles are among the teams expected to have interest in the linebacker.

A three-time All-Pro, Leonard had been the face of the Colts defense since he was drafted with a second-round pick in 2018. In 70 career games, he has 614 total tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 31 passes defended, 12 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

However, Leonard's role diminished this season as he continued to work his way back from the two back surgeries he underwent last year. He expressed his frustration with his playing time at one point, and he insinuated that played a part in his release.

"I always say that they say [complaints] are OK until you step on toes. I said that two weeks ago and I still stand by it," Leonard said Tuesday, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I don't know if that played a part. Do I think it plays somewhat of a part in it? Yes, because they could see it as a distraction. But I tried to be respectful with my answer."

The 28-year-old was nicknamed "The Maniac" for his energy and high-level production, but he said he understands his personality isn't for everyone.

"Everybody doesn't understand my drive," he said. "Everybody doesn't understand how competitive I am. ... It's cool. There's no hard feelings."