X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Bronny James' Status Discussed by USC HC Andy Enfield: 'We Have to Be Patient'

    Erin WalshNovember 22, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 19: Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans looks on during the Trojan HoopLA event at Galen Center on October 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    Bronny James appears to be inching closer to making his college basketball debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

    USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield told reporters Wednesday that James would go through warmups ahead of Thursday's matchup against Seton Hall.

    "Other than that we have to be patient and wait for the OK," Enfield said. "It's a step-by-step process and we're just following that."

    It'll mark the second straight game that James will participate in warmups after also doing so prior to Sunday's win over Brown.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Bronny James' Status Discussed by USC HC Andy Enfield: 'We Have to Be Patient'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon