Bronny James' Status Discussed by USC HC Andy Enfield: 'We Have to Be Patient'

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Bronny James appears to be inching closer to making his college basketball debut after suffering a cardiac arrest in July.

USC Trojans head coach Andy Enfield told reporters Wednesday that James would go through warmups ahead of Thursday's matchup against Seton Hall.

"Other than that we have to be patient and wait for the OK," Enfield said. "It's a step-by-step process and we're just following that."

It'll mark the second straight game that James will participate in warmups after also doing so prior to Sunday's win over Brown.

