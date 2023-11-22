X

    UConn's Azzi Fudd to Miss Remainder of 2023-24 Women's CBB Season with Knee Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 22, 2023

    UConn's Azzi Fudd (35) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game against Vermont in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
    AP Photo/Jessica Hill

    UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after tearing the meniscus and ACL in her right knee.

    "We're all just so upset for Azzi," head coach Geno Auriemma said. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever."

