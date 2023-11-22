UConn's Azzi Fudd to Miss Remainder of 2023-24 Women's CBB Season with Knee Injury

UConn's Azzi Fudd to Miss Remainder of 2023-24 Women's CBB Season with Knee InjuryNovember 22, 2023
AP Photo/Jessica Hill
UConn guard Azzi Fudd will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after tearing the meniscus and ACL in her right knee.
"We're all just so upset for Azzi," head coach Geno Auriemma said. "She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it's unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I'm confident she'll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever."
