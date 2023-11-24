Updated 2023 WWE Survivor Series Card and Predictions for Match Order

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, wrestling fans will be treated to WarGames as the headline attraction for the Survivor Series premium live event.

WWE head of creative Triple H brought WarGames from NXT to the main roster last year, and based on how well it was received, there will once again be one women's and one men's WarGames match on the Survivor Series card.

While WarGames is the main attraction, the Intercontinental and Women's World Championships will be on the line as well, plus a heated one-on-one grudge match is slated for the card.

Ahead of one of WWE's biggest events of the year, here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Survivor Series: WarGames, as well as a full rundown of the card and a closer look at the top matches to look out for.

Where: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois

When: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: Peacock

Survivor Series 2023 Card and Projected Match Order

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch & Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Iyo Sky, Kairi Sane & Asuka)

Santos Escobar vs. Carlito

WWE Women's World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Randy Orton vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh) & Drew McIntyre

Top Survivor Series 2023 Matches to Watch

Women's WarGames

Eight of the most talented female Superstars in WWE will go to battle Saturday when they clash in a WarGames match.



Damage CTRL has run roughshod over SmackDown in recent months, especially since Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become WWE women's champion back at SummerSlam.

As a result, Damage CTRL has made plenty of enemies along the way, including two of the all-time greats in Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, who enlisted Shotzi and another legendary performer in Becky Lynch to help them out.

Unfortunately for the babyface team, Damage CTRL is stronger than ever, as Sky brought the returning Kairi Sane into the group, and Asuka recently joined as well.

Bayley still believes she is the leader of Damage CTRL, but Sky seems to be the one who is truly pulling the strings, adding an intriguing storyline to the match.

In terms of the in-ring action, this bout has the potential to be one of the best WWE WarGames matches ever, as Sky, Sane, Belair, Flair and Shotzi are all good bets to pull off some high-risk maneuvers using the cage.

It isn't often that such an immense collection of talent comes together for one match, which is why there is so much excitement surrounding women's WarGames.

Men's WarGames

Like women's WarGames, the men's WarGames match is stacked with elite Superstars who have a chance to deliver something special in Chicago.

The Judgment Day has long been the dominant force on Raw, holding the men's Money in the Bank contract, the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, the Women's World Championship and the NXT North American Championship.

They have stepped on plenty of toes while accumulating those accolades, and the likes of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn are out for revenge at Survivor Series.

Things got even more interesting over the past couple of weeks, as Drew McIntyre aligned himself with The Judgment Day in order to get his hands on Uso.

Needing a fifth member to even the odds, Rhodes announced that his old Legacy stablemate, Randy Orton, will be part of his squad.



Orton has been out of action for a year and a half after undergoing back surgery, so fans will undoubtedly explode when his music hits for the first time.

It should be noted that Uso played a role in Orton's injury, as he and his brother Jimmy put The Viper through the announce table after his most recent match, so potential animosity between Jey and Orton will be worth monitoring.

Gunther vs. The Miz

At Survivor Series, it can be argued that the most dominant and greatest intercontinental champions in WWE history will go head to head with the IC title on the line.

Gunther is in the midst of a record reign of over 500 days as intercontinental champ, while Miz is an eight-time intercontinental champion, putting him one title win away from matching the all-time record.

The Ring General is a heavy favorite and doesn't seem to be taking The Miz seriously, but The A-Lister has shown during the build toward Survivor Series that he may have some tricks up his sleeve.

There is an obvious dichotomy between Gunther and Miz that should be fun to watch, as they are essentially polar opposites when it comes to how they approach being WWE Superstars.

Gunther is a hard-hitting, physical wrestler who is primarily praised for his in-ring performance, while The Miz is a showman who often receives higher marks for his mic skills than his wrestling.

Based on how well they have meshed in segments leading up to Survivor Series, it feels like Gunther and The Miz have the chemistry needed to deliver something great on Saturday.