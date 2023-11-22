Dillon Brooks' Versatility Is a 'Benefit and Luxury,' Rockets HC Ime Udoka Says

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

After an unceremonious departure from the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Dillon Brooks has already made a strong impression on his new team.

In an interview with The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka called it "a benefit and luxury" to have someone with Brooks' defensive versatility on the roster.

Brooks seemed to wear out his welcome with the Grizzlies. He spent the first six years of his career with the club, but they put out word within one week of their first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last season that they weren't going to re-sign him.

It wasn't a huge surprise because Brooks went after LeBron James publicly by calling the future Hall of Famer "old" and "not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami."

Brooks was ejected from Game 3 of the Grizzlies-Lakers series after receiving a flagrant 2 foul for hitting James in the groin. He also received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for not speaking with the media after games multiple times in the series.

The Rockets, who wanted to make a splash in free agency coming off three consecutive seasons with at least 55 losses, signed Brooks to a four-year, $86 million deal. They also brought in Fred Van Vleet on a three-year, $128.5 million contract.

In 12 starts this season, Brooks has been fantastic for the Rockets. He's shooting a career-high 50.8 percent from the field and averaging 13.9 points per game. His size and speed allows him to guard on the perimeter or take on bigger bodies in the paint.

Brooks is one of the biggest reasons the Rockets have the fifth-best defense by points allowed and rating in the NBA. They have run hot and cold overall this season with two three-game losing streaks sandwiched between a six-game winning streak.

It's not like Brooks' defense is a huge surprise that came out of nowhere. He was named to the All-Defensive second team last season.