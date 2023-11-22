X

NBA

    Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Hailed by NBA Fans as Top Duo After Win vs. Jazz

    Adam WellsNovember 22, 2023

    The initial panic around the Los Angeles Lakers may have been overblown, as they have now won six of their last seven games after Tuesday's dominant 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA in-season tournament.

    It was a fairly quiet night for LeBron James, at least by his standards. He had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. The 19-time All-Star did make history by surpassing 39,000 career points.

    NBA @NBA

    With this triple LeBron James has now scored 39,000 points in his NBA career 👏<br><br>🏆 NBA In-Season Tournament<br>🏀West Group A action on TNT <a href="https://t.co/xfRaMOE1f7">pic.twitter.com/xfRaMOE1f7</a>

    NBA @NBA

    LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 39,000 points! <a href="https://t.co/b6JeESJ6kA">pic.twitter.com/b6JeESJ6kA</a>

    Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

    LeBron, now in his season 21, became the only player in NBA history to hit 39,000 career points. The next two highest career point totals among Lakers are Anthony Davis (in his 12th season) and D'Angelo Russell (in his 9th season). They have roughly 25K points between them. AK

    The bigger news for the Lakers coming out of this game is about Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

    Since describing his play as "s--t" in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15, Davis has been on a tear. He had 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes on Tuesday.

    Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

    That Bron x Brow connection ⚡️ <a href="https://t.co/6gGmF9dEXe">pic.twitter.com/6gGmF9dEXe</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Anthony Davis tonight:<br><br>26 PTS<br>16 REB<br>11-14 FG<br>+34<br><br>Only Jokic has more 25/15 games this season. <a href="https://t.co/1vepCzKjsH">https://t.co/1vepCzKjsH</a>

    James and Davis have been incredible over the past two games for the Lakers. They are playing at the same level they did three years ago when Los Angeles was the best team in the league and won the NBA title.

    Coach Rome @Rome_Beast

    lakers last 2 games:<br><br>anthony davis 53 pts (22-29 fg) 26 rebounds 7 assists 4 steals <br><br>lebron james 54 points (20-29 fg) 13 rebounds 17 assists (5-10 from 3)<br><br>the lakers duo has come into form and looks like the best in the league as of late <a href="https://t.co/435A1WWY61">pic.twitter.com/435A1WWY61</a>

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    Anthony Davis last two games, offensively:<br><br>vs. UTA: 10 of 13 FG's, 23 points, 3 assists with 6:44 left in the 3rd Q.<br>vs. HOU: 11 of 15 FG's, 27 points, 3 assists<br><br>That's 75% from the field.

    Reaves' season to this point has been a disappointment. Head coach Darvin Ham moved him to the bench two weeks ago because of his struggles on both ends of the court.

    The move appears to have done wonders for Reaves and the Lakers. Their recent hot streak coincides with him being used off the bench. He had 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Jazz.

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    AUSTIN REAVES TONIGHT <br>🌟 26 minutes <br>🌟 19 points<br>🌟 5 assists<br>🌟 5 rebounds<br>🌟 3 steals<br>🌟 +10 +/-<br><br>AR IS THE 6MOTY FAVORITE <a href="https://t.co/wYbgMFso3U">pic.twitter.com/wYbgMFso3U</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Austin Reaves with the slick fake and lay as the Lakers beat the Jazz to move to 4-0 in the NBA In-Season Tournament!<br><br>Los Angeles clinches West Group A and will move on to the Knockout Round 👀 <a href="https://t.co/3a3DdMHqLA">pic.twitter.com/3a3DdMHqLA</a>

    In seven games off the bench, Reaves is averaging 14.4 points on 51.5 percent shooting (45.8 percent from behind the arc), 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. This is the version of himself that the Lakers need if they are going to be a top-tier team in the Western Conference.

    This was arguably the best all-around performance by the Lakers all season. They had their second-highest point total in a game and shot 57 percent from the field offensively. The defense held Utah to 38.8 percent shooting and under 100 points for just the second time in 14 games.

    Los Angeles improved to 4-0 in the in-season tournament and will represent Western Conference Group A in the quarterfinals on either Dec. 4 or 5.

    Before the in-season tournament resumes, the Lakers have a quick turnaround on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams have nine wins so far this season, but the Mavs have lost three of their last four games.