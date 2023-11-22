Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis Hailed by NBA Fans as Top Duo After Win vs. Jazz

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The initial panic around the Los Angeles Lakers may have been overblown, as they have now won six of their last seven games after Tuesday's dominant 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz in the NBA in-season tournament.

It was a fairly quiet night for LeBron James, at least by his standards. He had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. The 19-time All-Star did make history by surpassing 39,000 career points.

The bigger news for the Lakers coming out of this game is about Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves.

Since describing his play as "s--t" in a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 15, Davis has been on a tear. He had 26 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes on Tuesday.

James and Davis have been incredible over the past two games for the Lakers. They are playing at the same level they did three years ago when Los Angeles was the best team in the league and won the NBA title.

Reaves' season to this point has been a disappointment. Head coach Darvin Ham moved him to the bench two weeks ago because of his struggles on both ends of the court.

The move appears to have done wonders for Reaves and the Lakers. Their recent hot streak coincides with him being used off the bench. He had 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Jazz.

In seven games off the bench, Reaves is averaging 14.4 points on 51.5 percent shooting (45.8 percent from behind the arc), 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. This is the version of himself that the Lakers need if they are going to be a top-tier team in the Western Conference.

This was arguably the best all-around performance by the Lakers all season. They had their second-highest point total in a game and shot 57 percent from the field offensively. The defense held Utah to 38.8 percent shooting and under 100 points for just the second time in 14 games.

Los Angeles improved to 4-0 in the in-season tournament and will represent Western Conference Group A in the quarterfinals on either Dec. 4 or 5.