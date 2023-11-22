WWE Rumors on CM Punk and Randy Orton; Jey Uso Eyes Jimmy for Mania; Latest on Okada

Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Orton Announcement Reportedly Meant to Curtail Punk Expectations

WWE reportedly still has no plans for CM Punk to appear in his hometown of Chicago at Survivor Series on Saturday, and the announcement of Randy Orton's return may be proof of that.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), WWE's "stance hadn't changed" on Punk as of Monday, which is to say that he is not expected to be brought in for Survivor Series.

Ever since AEW released Punk in September, there have been rumors and speculation regarding him going to WWE and possibly returning at Survivor Series due to the fact that it's in Chicago.

Fightful has consistently reported that WWE was not in talks with Punk, nor was it looking to bring him in, and the company has reportedly even gone to lengths to prevent fans from thinking it is going to happen at Survivor Series.

On the go-home episode of Raw, the WarGames team of Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn had to announced a fifth member to combat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Rhodes strongly suggested that the fifth member would be a returning Orton, who has been out of action for a year and a half due to a back injury.

WWE later made the announcement official, and per Fightful (h/t Upton), Orton was revealed ahead of time to ensure that people didn't think Punk would be a surprise member of the team.

The possibility exists that fans could hijack the show at some point due to their love for Punk, but Orton's return is exciting in its own right.

A 14-time world champion, Orton is one of the most decorated and successful Superstars in WWE history, and as one of the most popular figures in the company, there should be plenty of focus on him rather than the idea of Punk showing up.

Jey Uso Wants WrestleMania Match vs. Jimmy

Jey Uso is enjoying a tremendous run of success since leaving SmackDown for Raw, and all signs point toward him likely being involved in something significant at WrestleMania 40.

Assuming he gets a singles match on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it is Jey's hope that he gets to share it with his twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Speaking to Billboard's Carl Lamarre, Jey noted that it is his dream to have a one-on-one match against Jimmy at WrestleMania:

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy's at the top of the list. He's gotta get this work. He's still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it's my dream match. If this does happen, I'd be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

Jey noted that he had that feeling before when he and Jimmy faced their cousin Roman Reigns and brother Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank earlier this year.

Should Jey vs. Jimmy happen, Jey said it would go down as the "No. 1 moment" of his career, although he is open to other possibilities as well, including a world heavyweight title match against Seth Rollins.

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but they have essentially seen and done it all, which is why it has been so enjoyable to watch Jey and Jimmy enjoy some success on their own.

Neither of them have ever had a one-on-one singles match at WrestleMania, but the story is firmly in place for them to face each other based on Jimmy betraying Jey during his WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Should Jey vs. Jimmy come to fruition, it has a chance to steal the show on what promises to be a stacked WrestleMania card from top to bottom.

Okada's NJPW Contract Reportedly Ending Soon

Amid rumors and speculation regarding WWE's interest in New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada, The Rainmaker is reportedly nearing free agency.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Upton), Okada's NJPW contract expires in February after Wrestle Kingdom, although he doesn't believe the seven-time IWGP world heavyweight champion will sign with WWE.

Meltzer (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) previously reported that WWE expressed "renewed interest" in Okada, and a source suggested that WWE's recent handling of Shinsuke Nakamura is meant, in part, to show Okada that Japanese wrestlers can be presented in a serious way and as top stars in WWE.

It wasn't long ago that Nakamura turned heel, brought out of more vicious side of his personality and had a highly entertaining WWE World Heavyweight Championship feud with Rollins.

Although he did not win the title, Nakamura has run through several members of the Raw roster since then, all the while cutting cryptic promos that suggest he is waiting for someone to arrive or return.

Punk has been the most popular theory regarding who Nakamura is referencing, but Okada has also emerged as a possibility given his contractual status.

It is unclear if the 36-year-old Okada has any desire to leave Japan and wrestle full-time in the United States, but if he does, he has a chance to become an even bigger star in WWE.

Of course, AEW could also be an option for Okada since the company has a working relationship with NJPW and has signed some major NJPW stars recently in Jay White and Will Ospreay.

If Okada becomes a free agent before re-signing with NJPW, he stands to be one of the most highly sought after wrestlers in recent memory.