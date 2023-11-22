X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Ripped by Fans for NBA In-Season Tournament Elimination by Cavs

    Doric SamNovember 22, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the In-Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers had gotten off to a scorching start to the 2023 season led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but the team lost some momentum in Tuesday's in-season tournament matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    The Sixers suffered a 122-119 overtime loss to a Cavs team that was without star point guard Donovan Mitchell, officially eliminating them from the in-season tournament. The Cavs are still alive for the wild card in Group A, which was won by the Indiana Pacers after their victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

    The final score doesn't tell the full story of the game, as Philadelphia trailed by as many as 18 points before fighting back to make it a close game late. Embiid shot 9-of-21 from the field but still managed to put up strong numbers with 32 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

    However, finished with six turnovers and ended up fouling out in overtime. He appeared to be frustrated by Cleveland's frontcourt combo of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Tristan Thompson, and his effort was questionable at various points throughout the game.

    Embiid's performance opened the door for fans on social media to criticize him and the rest of the Sixers during Tuesday's contest:

    dean 🦂 @DeanScorpion_

    Embiid wants to be 7'2 Demar Derozan. Get your big ass in the paint

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Ripped by Fans for NBA In-Season Tournament Elimination by Cavs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Tyler Shelt @TylerShelt

    How tf does Embiid get these calls dawg

    killian @killthegrief

    Embiid being guarded by a Kardashian and he pulls a 12 foot 270° fall down fade away 😂

    JJ @Aces2151

    Embiid is so trash. Tough to watch a guy that big play so small 😕

    TooGoodforNow @2Good4Now

    Embiid 7 feet doing MJ fadeaways with smaller dudes guarding him smh

    colton 🇵🇸 @notgeorgevalera

    embiid got scared off by tristan thompson he's so pathetic 😭😭

    MAXEY max @MaxeySixer

    The brick brothers Maxey and embiid

    LePain💔| Browns 7-3|Cavs 7-6 |Lakers 8-6 @LeGOATBurner23

    Embiid Getting Clamped By Tristan Thompson Corpse

    7900 ™️ @teemo__upt

    Embiid got some yams this morning he has no legs tonight

    AndreDrummondEnthusiast @IanOlse79117113

    Embiid is so garbage man

    (unfortunately) trusting the process @TrustingStill

    Embiid why would you even take that<br><br>Two bad shots to cut the lead, great job<br><br>Really bad display today from him

    jack @TheCavsJack

    "MVP" Joel Embiid sees an elderly Tristan Thompson and does a stepback long two

    SD 🌹 @_sD98_

    Embiid getting cardio in this entire game, just insane. Trash.

    Everything Cavaliers @_EverythingCavs

    Watching Embiid play is insufferable. I can't stand the biggest dude on the court foul baiting and throwing his body around begging for fouls when he commits an offensive foul or flops every single possession

    Embiid has been on a tear lately, as he entered Tuesday's game leading the NBA with 31.9 points per game. After playing 41 minutes against the Cavs, it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets to rest for the second leg of a back-to-back.

    The Sixers (10-4) will look to bounce back on Wednesday on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-3).