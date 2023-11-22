Joel Embiid, 76ers Ripped by Fans for NBA In-Season Tournament Elimination by Cavs

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers had gotten off to a scorching start to the 2023 season led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid, but the team lost some momentum in Tuesday's in-season tournament matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Sixers suffered a 122-119 overtime loss to a Cavs team that was without star point guard Donovan Mitchell, officially eliminating them from the in-season tournament. The Cavs are still alive for the wild card in Group A, which was won by the Indiana Pacers after their victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The final score doesn't tell the full story of the game, as Philadelphia trailed by as many as 18 points before fighting back to make it a close game late. Embiid shot 9-of-21 from the field but still managed to put up strong numbers with 32 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and five blocks.

However, finished with six turnovers and ended up fouling out in overtime. He appeared to be frustrated by Cleveland's frontcourt combo of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Tristan Thompson, and his effort was questionable at various points throughout the game.

Embiid's performance opened the door for fans on social media to criticize him and the rest of the Sixers during Tuesday's contest:

Embiid has been on a tear lately, as he entered Tuesday's game leading the NBA with 31.9 points per game. After playing 41 minutes against the Cavs, it wouldn't be a surprise if he gets to rest for the second leg of a back-to-back.