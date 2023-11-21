Report: Ravens' Mark Andrews to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury; Likely Out for Season

Report: Ravens' Mark Andrews to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury; Likely Out for SeasonNovember 21, 2023
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The Baltimore Ravens will likely be without one of their best pass-catchers for the remainder of the year.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will undergo surgery on his ankle on Tuesday and he is "likely" out for the rest of the season. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that there's a chance he'd be able to return if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.
