X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Ravens' Mark Andrews to Have Surgery on Ankle Injury; Likely Out for Season

    Doric SamNovember 21, 2023

    BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 16, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    The Baltimore Ravens will likely be without one of their best pass-catchers for the remainder of the year.

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will undergo surgery on his ankle on Tuesday and he is "likely" out for the rest of the season. Head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that there's a chance he'd be able to return if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.