Harbaugh on Mark Andrews' Injury: Ravens Have 'Some Optimism' TE Can Return This Year

Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While it was initially believed the Baltimore Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews would miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a serious ankle injury in Thursday night's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, it sounds like there may be a chance he could get back on the field before season's end.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that there's "some optimism" that Andrews will be able to return at some point this season after his MRI came back cleaner than expected.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted the Ravens would have to go on a "deep playoff run" for Andrews to return:

Andrews was injured on the opening drive of Thursday's game when he was taken down by a "hip drop" tackle by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. Harbaugh said after the game that it appeared Andrews suffered a "very serious ankle injury" that would force him to sit out the remainder of the year. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time that it was believed that Andrews suffered "a cracked fibula and an ankle ligament injury."

The "hip drop" tackle has become a source of controversy in the NFL. It's the same technique that caused Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to suffer a high ankle sprain in the divisional round of last year's playoffs. Last month, it was said during the league meetings that the NFL would explore the possibility of banning the "hip drop" tackle this offseason.

Andrews is one of the best players at his position and an integral part of the Ravens offense as one of quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite targets. The three-time Pro Bowler leads Baltimore with six receiving touchdowns while recording 45 catches for 544 yards this season.

After improving to 8-3, the Ravens remain in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC. While Baltimore will be missing Andrews, the team still has enough talent to continue its success this season and potentially compete for a spot in the Super Bowl.