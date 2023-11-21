NBA Rumors: Warriors 'Confident' Chris Paul 'Will Stabilize the Group'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors snapped a six-game losing streak Monday night, and they'll hope it's a sign of things to come.

Chris Paul had arguably his best game in a Warriors uniform, finishing with 15 points, 12 assists and six rebounds in a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets. ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported Golden State is hopeful Paul will continue improving his play and banking on his presence working to "stabilize the group."

The Warriors offense has struggled most of the season with Paul off the floor while it's tended to soar when he shares the floor with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The veteran point guard moved back into the starting lineup for the third straight game against Houston with Draymond Green out due to a suspension.

Paul will likely move back to a reserve role once Green is back in the lineup, but it's fair to wonder how long the Warriors can continue experimenting with him leading the second unit. Despite some early-season shooting woes, the Warriors outscore opponents by 6.4 points per 100 possessions with Paul on the floor and get outscored by 9.0 points per 100 possessions with him on the bench.

Playing in his first season with the Warriors—and his first ever as a reserve—Paul is averaging 9.8 points, 7.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game. He's shooting a career-low 39.8 percent from the floor but has provided a much-needed steady hand as a playmaker.