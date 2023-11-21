Video: Tom Brady, Denzel Washington Reenact Famous 'Remember the Titans' Scene

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If Tom Brady is really going to make this retirement stick, he might have a future as an actor.

On the latest episode of the Let's Go podcast, the seven-time Super Bowl champion enlisted Denzel Washington to reenact one of the most famous scenes from Remember the Titans.

By the standards of a table read, Brady's ability to hold a scene with arguably the best actor of this generation is pretty impressive.

Brady has done some acting in the past, though it's usually been limited to cameo roles as himself. His only non-cameo was as a computer wiz with former New England Patriots teammate Lawyer Milloy in 2003's Stuck on You.

Most recently, Brady had a cameo in the film 80 For Brady about four elderly Patriots fans who travel to Houston to watch their favorite quarterback lead New England in Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kudos to Washington, who was a guest on the podcast to discuss his career, for playing along with the scene. The two-time Oscar winner portrayed Herman Boone in Remember the Titans.