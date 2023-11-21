Caleb Williams to Bears, Drake Maye to Giants in ESPN 2024 NFL Mock Draft for Top 10

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

USC quarterback Caleb Williams remained the consensus No. 1 overall pick in ESPN's newest 2024 NFL mock draft for the top 10 selections.

"I think we're all in agreement here," ESPN's Jordan Reid wrote of projecting the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner to the Chicago Bears. "Williams is special and has the talent to eventually change the trajectory of a franchise. And while Chicago moved back this past spring when it had the No. 1 pick, there just isn't a scenario where any trade offer would make me trade back this time."

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye came off the board next, with the New York Giants already pivoting away from Daniel Jones.

"The best thing any franchise can do when it makes a mistake — especially at quarterback — is admit it early and move on before it's too late," Matt Miller of ESPN wrote. "That's where the Giants are with Jones. I know they just signed him to a four-year deal, but his injury history and uneven play (Jones is 27th in QBR at 39.2) suggest it's already time for a change."

Williams' performance hasn't dipped that much compared to last season. His completion percentage (68.6) and passer rating (170.1) are both up slightly, and he's still throwing for 302.8 yards per game while running for 11 touchdowns.

However, USC's slide to close out the season has done its star QB few favors. The Trojans dropped five of their last six games, which fairly or unfairly brought more scrutiny upon Williams.

There are tangible concerns with the 22-year-old, such as his propensity to sometimes do too much in the pocket and force throws.

Then there are the more nebulous worries, exemplified by his decision not to speak with reporters after USC lost to UCLA in its regular-season finale. The spotlight won't get any smaller in the NFL.

Still, it's tough to see how Maye overtakes Williams between now and draft day.

"Arm talent, arm talent, arm talent," Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen said of Williams in B/R's most recent mock draft, which saw him go ahead of Maye. "Williams has some of the rarest arm talent from any quarterback prospect in the last decade. It's not just that he can rip it 60 yards or throw through a wall, his upper body and arm are so flexible that he can access that arm strength from any platform."