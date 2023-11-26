WWE Survivor Series: Becky, Bianca, Charlotte and Shotzi Beat Damage CTRL in WarGames

Photo credit: WWE.com

The team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL in a four-on-four WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday night.

The match provided several highlights, including Sky taking out everyone while jumping from the top of the cage inside a trash can, and Lynch and Flair burying their differences to work together to help defeat the heel stable.

Victory was secured when Lynch hit Bayley with the Manhandle Slam off the top rope and through a table.

Over the past several months, Damage CTRL has run rampant on SmackDown, targeting most of the top stars of the women's division and securing championship gold along the way.

Sky won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year, and she went on to successfully cash in on Belair moments after The EST of WWE had won the WWE Women's Championship in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam.

Just a couple of weeks later, Sky and Bayley attacked Belair backstage, resulting in her landing on the shelf for about two months.

Around that same time, The Role Model was embroiled in a feud with Shotzi that saw her cut her rival's hair off, but that led to a more dangerous and unpredictable version of The Ballsy Badass setting her sights on Damage CTRL.

Also, Flair and Sky had a mini feud over the WWE Women's Championship, and while Shotzi lent The Queen a helping hand in an effort to offset Damage CTRL's involvement, it wasn't enough to take the title away from The Genius of the Sky.

Following her return to WWE programming, Belair instantly reentered her rivalry with Sky and challenged her to a title match at Crown Jewel. Much to Bayley's surprise, Sky had an ace up her sleeve in the form of a returning Kairi Sane, who helped her beat The EST.

On an episode of SmackDown shortly after, Asuka returned from a brief absence to aid Belair and Flair in their crusade against Damage CTRL, but the alliance was short-lived, as The Empress of Tomorrow turned on her partners during a six-woman tag team match and joined the heel faction.

A WarGames match pitting Bayley, Sky, Sane and Asuka against Belair, Flair and Shotzi was made official, but the babyface team needed one more member.

Just over one week before Survivor Series, Flair reached out to an old friend during SmackDown, and she came through, as Lynch showed up to even the odds against Damage CTRL and agreed to compete in WarGames.

While it could be argued that the group had the edge due to being a "real" team, it seemed other members were possibly plotting against Bayley, which created some uncertainty regarding whether they would be on the same page.

Belair, Flair, Lynch and Shotzi took advantage of the situation and won WarGames, thus dealing a major blow to Damage CTRL in the process.