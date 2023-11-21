X

    Jalen Hurts Hyped as 'Clutch' by NFL Fans as Eagles Win Super Bowl Rematch vs. Chiefs

    Francisco RosaNovember 21, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    It won't be a win that Jalen Hurts puts in a scrap book anytime soon.

    But he and the Philadelphia Eagles did just enough to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl with a 21-17 victory.

    Hurts and the Eagles' offense took a while to get going, entering halftime down 10 points and struggling to move the ball against an excellent Kansas City defense. The MVP hopeful had just 46 passing yards in the first half with as many as completions as sacks (5).

    However, he and the rest of the unit managed to turn up the notch over the final 30 minutes, putting together a couple of scoring drives that both ended in Hurts with a rushing touchdown.

    He had the biggest throw of the night in the fourth quarter, a 41-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith that set up a tush push from the one-yard line.

    Hurts ended the night with 150 yards, an interception and two rushing touchdowns.

    As clutch as Hurts was, the real story of the game was Philadelphia's defense, that after giving up 17 points in the first half, shut out the Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the final two quarters.

    Kansas City had four punts, a fumble and a turnover on downs in the second half, unheard of from a Mahomes-led unit.

    Still, Philly fans showed a ton of love to Hurts for another clutch performance in what was a revenge game for the city.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    JALEN HURTS TO DEVONTA SMITH 🔥<br><br>Eagles follow with a tush push TD to take the lead.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/U1lstmIKUB">pic.twitter.com/U1lstmIKUB</a>

    Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz

    Jalen Hurts when one of his teammates gets tackled at the one yard line <a href="https://t.co/uzJpsEciBD">pic.twitter.com/uzJpsEciBD</a>

    Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway

    Jalen Hurts: Good <a href="https://t.co/ov4cO0b9or">pic.twitter.com/ov4cO0b9or</a>

    🤺 @philfanacc

    Jalen Hurts rushing TD compilation <a href="https://t.co/zpSpYFloed">pic.twitter.com/zpSpYFloed</a>

    Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeeg_

    Jalen Hurts in the 2nd half: <br><br>- 125 total yards<br>- 2 TDS<br><br>13 straight wins against teams with a winning record. 26-2 in his last 28 starts. <a href="https://t.co/1rPMovexXf">pic.twitter.com/1rPMovexXf</a>

    Barstool Philly @BarstoolPhilly

    JALEN HURTS IN FOR A TOUCHDOWN<br> <a href="https://t.co/kmXpJGmkSf">pic.twitter.com/kmXpJGmkSf</a>

    Austin Hannon @austinhannon_

    There is nobody like DeVonta Smith. And what a throw from Jalen Hurts, too. Wow.

    Jeff Kerr @JeffKerrCBS

    Jalen Hurts has won 7 straight games when trailing by 10+ points.<br><br>The most by any QB in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> since stat was first tracked in 1991.<br><br>No other QB has more than 4 straight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Jalen Hurts tonight:<br><br>14/22<br>179 TOT YDS<br>2 RUSH TD<br><br>Ties Cam Newton for the most games with 2+ RUSH TD by a QB in NFL history. <a href="https://t.co/sVMClxuNOZ">https://t.co/sVMClxuNOZ</a>

    Smitty's Son 🌵 @smitty6td

    Jalen hurts is really clutch man

    C @nnnccceeee

    Jalen Hurts once again proving how clutch he is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Tony Squares @TonySquaresNFL

    Jalen Hurts in the clutch <a href="https://t.co/H5qoZ2Tt0f">pic.twitter.com/H5qoZ2Tt0f</a>

    Hacker In Harrison 🐗 @hackerhog

    I own all the freezing cold takes on Jalen Hurts. <br><br>He's gone from not good enough to play for Alabama to the most clutch QB in the NFL

    Gabriel Golim @Golim_

    JALEN CLUTCH HURTS

    Josh Millrood @JoshMillrood

    JALEN HURTS CLUTCH DRIVE WHEN IT MATTERED

    Ben Kukainis @benkdigital

    The Eagles are winning after that abysmal 1st half.<br><br>Jalen Hurts may not be perfect, but he is a freakin warrior and CLUTCH.

    mgaffneyny 🦕 @mgaffneyny

    <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> stepping up making clutch plays in that game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/playmaker?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#playmaker</a>

    Next up for hurts and the Eagles is another stout AFC matchup as they welcome Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to town next Sunday. The Bills are coming off an impressive win over the New York Jets and will be hungry to stay in the AFC playoff race.