Jalen Hurts Hyped as 'Clutch' by NFL Fans as Eagles Win Super Bowl Rematch vs. Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

It won't be a win that Jalen Hurts puts in a scrap book anytime soon.

But he and the Philadelphia Eagles did just enough to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl with a 21-17 victory.

Hurts and the Eagles' offense took a while to get going, entering halftime down 10 points and struggling to move the ball against an excellent Kansas City defense. The MVP hopeful had just 46 passing yards in the first half with as many as completions as sacks (5).

However, he and the rest of the unit managed to turn up the notch over the final 30 minutes, putting together a couple of scoring drives that both ended in Hurts with a rushing touchdown.

He had the biggest throw of the night in the fourth quarter, a 41-yard bomb to DeVonta Smith that set up a tush push from the one-yard line.

Hurts ended the night with 150 yards, an interception and two rushing touchdowns.

As clutch as Hurts was, the real story of the game was Philadelphia's defense, that after giving up 17 points in the first half, shut out the Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the final two quarters.

Kansas City had four punts, a fumble and a turnover on downs in the second half, unheard of from a Mahomes-led unit.

Still, Philly fans showed a ton of love to Hurts for another clutch performance in what was a revenge game for the city.