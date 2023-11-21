X

NBA

    NBA Fans See James Harden, Clippers on Right Track After Win vs. Wembanyama, Spurs

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVNovember 21, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Los Angeles Clippers is congratulated by James Harden #1 after hitting a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 20, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    Don't look now, but things might finally be coming together for the Los Angeles Clippers.

    Los Angeles won its second consecutive game with a 124-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Frost Bank Center. The Clippers improved to 5-7 on the season and seem to have put their recent six-game losing streak in the rearview mirror.

    San Antonio cannot say the same and fell to 3-11 overall with a ninth straight loss.

    Paul George went on a scoring burst in the fourth quarter and finished with 28 points, six assists and five rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard added 21 points. James Harden notched a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists, and Daniel Theis provided a spark off the bench with 19 points and seven boards.

    Social media was impressed with the overall performance from the Clippers:

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    The Spurs look really bad, but it feels like the Clippers are close to having two very high level units with their starting lineup and bench group.

    Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E

    This is the best the Clippers have looked offensively in the James Harden era

    Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

    Clippers are playing with, yes, pace to push their lead from 10 to 20 over the course of the last four minutes. Kawhi took off running after a made Spurs basket to get a layup, then Harden pushed it after a Spurs miss to get PG a layup.

    Joey @ManningToOBJ

    Paul George is truly unreal. Every single night, he has the ability to take over.

    Joey Linn @joeylinn_

    The Clippers getting Daniel Theis for free has been an absolute life saver so far.<br><br>The chemistry with him and Russell Westbrook in the second unit has been impressive already.

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    HARDEN ➡️ KAWHI<br><br>🗣️ AND ONE! <a href="https://t.co/m4ZeCJGo7F">pic.twitter.com/m4ZeCJGo7F</a>

    lo @loahaddian

    this looks like a completely different clippers team and I love it

    LA Clippers @LAClippers

    Brodie showin' off his bounce 🔨 <a href="https://t.co/SiTufcTozB">pic.twitter.com/SiTufcTozB</a>

    🌟 @HardensWRLD

    clipper nation appreciating harden on the TL <a href="https://t.co/NK0LwSY4CQ">pic.twitter.com/NK0LwSY4CQ</a>

    Robert @robert40269940

    Clippers sure look better with Harden handling the ball, man!

    These are teams in opposite modes, as the Spurs are focused on the future with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama while the Clippers are one of the league's championship-or-bust squads. The latter is attempting to figure things out since acquiring Harden, and a matchup with a rebuilding team after a win over the Houston Rockets seemed like an ideal get-right scenario.

    And it was right out of the gates as the visitors jumped out to an 11-point halftime lead during a stretch that saw Harden blow past Wembanyama on a switch and the big man swat one of his shots on two different plays.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Harden got Wemby 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/T1H5u37noS">pic.twitter.com/T1H5u37noS</a>

    NBA TV @NBATV

    Wemby with the emphatic rejection ⛔️ <a href="https://t.co/NzvGlZVJ37">pic.twitter.com/NzvGlZVJ37</a>

    Los Angeles extended its lead to 20 in the third quarter with Harden facilitating, Leonard scoring in the lane and George doing a bit of everything before he took over in the fourth quarter as a scorer.

    It was a balanced attack for the victors with six players scoring in double figures, including Theis, Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook off the bench.

    Westbrook anchoring the secondary unit seems to be working, and Harden is setting up others even when he struggles with his own shot. Throw in the potential of Leonard and George to still be two of the best two-way players in the league, and the vision is fairly clear for the Clippers.

    The veterans have to stay healthy at this stage of their respective careers to fully live up to expectations, but at least things seem to be headed in the right direction.

    Los Angeles will look to keep things moving in that direction with a second straight game in San Antonio on Wednesday.