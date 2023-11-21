X

WORLD FOOTBALL

    USMNT Advances Despite Loss to Trinidad and Tobago as Sergiño Dest Ripped by Fans

    Francisco RosaNovember 21, 2023

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - NOVEMBER 20: Matt Turner #1 of the United States talks with teammate Sergiño Dest #2 as he walks off the field after being red carded during the first half against Trinidad and Tobago at Hasely Crawford Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)
    Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

    The United States Men's National Team may be advancing to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League following a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night, but it wasn't the type of performance that will inspire any confidence.

    Thanks to a 3-0 victory Thursday night against T&T in the first leg, the US managed to squeak by on a 4-2 aggregate score line, punching their ticket to next summer's Copa America tournament in the process.

    Now Gregg Berhalter and Co. will have the opportunity to to test themselves against some of the best sides in the world like Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

    However, celebrations were muted as there could not have been a more bleak way of passing through to the next round, especially when considering the performance of right back Sergiño Dest—who's supposed to be one of the best players in the squad.

    Up 1-0 in the 39th minute, Dest—who assisted the US' goal—became unhappy with a referee decision and proceeded to throw a tantrum, even punting the ball into the stands before receiving back-to-back yellow cards and getting sent off the pitch.

    Dest rightfully received the full anger of his teammates as he walked off. A few minutes later it became clear why as Reon Moore went on to equalized just a few minutes before halftime.

    Alvin Jones went on to get the winner in the 57th minute with the Americans down to 10 men.

    Dest got ripped by USMNT fans for his poor decision.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Sergiño Dest is sent off after receiving two back-to-back yellows 🔴<br><br>Watch live on TNT &amp; Max 📺 <a href="https://t.co/bOmNuAJjAh">pic.twitter.com/bOmNuAJjAh</a>

    Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray

    One of the most ignorant, ridiculous, unprofessional tantrums you'll see as Sergiño Dest becomes the maker of his own downfall and gets himself sent off.<br><br>My god, man. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/tdmas_cr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tdmas_cr</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/YKtA515iga">pic.twitter.com/YKtA515iga</a>

    Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray

    Gio Reyna waving goodbye to all his problems and problem child reputation thanks to Sergiño Dest <a href="https://t.co/pGnCPgrjF0">pic.twitter.com/pGnCPgrjF0</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    Sergiño Dest is the first USMNT player to record an assist and a red card in the same match since Sergiño Dest. 😅<br><br>Last time he got an assist &amp; a red card was against Mexico in the Nations League semifinal in June. 🟥 <a href="https://t.co/kE3KdvqEKI">pic.twitter.com/kE3KdvqEKI</a>

    Paul Carr @PaulCarr

    Sergiño Dest is the first USMNT player with an assist and a red card in the same game since...<br><br>...Sergiño Dest vs Mexico in the Nations League semis earlier this year.

    Dr Joe @FauxDrJoe

    SERGINO DEST SHOWING UP TO THE NEXT USMNT CAMP<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/YBbJfPyeoo">pic.twitter.com/YBbJfPyeoo</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    SERGINO DEST RED CARD. Football's equivalent of emotionally replying to a work email. 🟥<a href="https://t.co/NbLy4mGFS5">pic.twitter.com/NbLy4mGFS5</a>

    That Salvadoran OV @KrimsonVnm

    Matt Turner to Sergino Dest on his way to the locker room <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/AkvQOzDQqi">pic.twitter.com/AkvQOzDQqi</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    Sergiño Dest better hope the Uber gets there before the rest of the team comes in for halftime. 😡

    Taylor @SeelTeam6

    Sergiño Dest with probably the dumbest red card I've ever seen from a professional soccer player

    Jack Grimse @JackGrimse

    Can't remember the last time I saw a player get two Yellow Cards within seconds of each other 😳<br><br>What made Sergiño Dest get this mad? 🤬 <a href="https://t.co/DiNryoocjy">pic.twitter.com/DiNryoocjy</a>

    The Whole Delivery @TWDTV1

    Sergino Dest kicking the ball in anger<br>Sergino Dest red carded<br>Sergino Dest yelling at Gio Reyna<br><br>Dest getting yelled at by Tim Ream<br>Dest getting yelled at by Matt Turner<br>Dest getting pushed by Matt Turner <br><br>YIKES <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/sluggahjells?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sluggahjells</a> <a href="https://t.co/e1tuxpx7Ir">pic.twitter.com/e1tuxpx7Ir</a>

    Zito @_Zeets

    Sergino Dest getting sent off because he couldn't just shut up is hilarious. He wasn't even mad about something substantial.

    Paul Tenorio @PaulTenorio

    Inexcusable red card from Sergiño Dest. Gets a stupid yellow card, has three teammates trying to pull him away and telling him to stop talking to the ref and he doesn't and gets ANOTHER yellow and then a red card. Incredible.

    USMNT Only @usmntonly

    Matt Turner had words for Sergino Dest after his red card and pushed him to get off the pitch faster. <a href="https://t.co/EG6m8WTB82">pic.twitter.com/EG6m8WTB82</a>

    Leander "same handle *elsewhere*" Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet

    I've had 10 whole minutes to mull this over and I just don't see how you continue to rely on Sergino Dest after this. A guy who is liable to detonate like this over a pretty minor incident isn't someone you can rely on in a World Cup. <br><br>He's magical on the ball, but at what cost?

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    Just boneheaded from Sergiño Dest. <br><br>His teammates letting him have it and rightfully so. What the actual F***. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a>

    Stars and Stripes FC @StarsStripesFC

    Sergino Dest just got sent off for being an absolute idiot

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    This kid has played for some of the biggest teams in world ⚽️ . .with some of the best players in the world. <br><br>In what world does he think this is acceptable?? Seriously <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dest?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dest</a> <br><br>The look of disgust from his teammates says it all. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9uKKVw17oc">pic.twitter.com/9uKKVw17oc</a>

    Dest and the rest of American team will now head back to their respective club teams with the international break ending on a low note.