USMNT Advances Despite Loss to Trinidad and Tobago as Sergiño Dest Ripped by Fans

Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States Men's National Team may be advancing to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League following a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night, but it wasn't the type of performance that will inspire any confidence.

Thanks to a 3-0 victory Thursday night against T&T in the first leg, the US managed to squeak by on a 4-2 aggregate score line, punching their ticket to next summer's Copa America tournament in the process.

Now Gregg Berhalter and Co. will have the opportunity to to test themselves against some of the best sides in the world like Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

However, celebrations were muted as there could not have been a more bleak way of passing through to the next round, especially when considering the performance of right back Sergiño Dest—who's supposed to be one of the best players in the squad.

Up 1-0 in the 39th minute, Dest—who assisted the US' goal—became unhappy with a referee decision and proceeded to throw a tantrum, even punting the ball into the stands before receiving back-to-back yellow cards and getting sent off the pitch.

Dest rightfully received the full anger of his teammates as he walked off. A few minutes later it became clear why as Reon Moore went on to equalized just a few minutes before halftime.

Alvin Jones went on to get the winner in the 57th minute with the Americans down to 10 men.

Dest got ripped by USMNT fans for his poor decision.