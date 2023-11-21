USMNT Advances Despite Loss to Trinidad and Tobago as Sergiño Dest Ripped by Fans

USMNT Advances Despite Loss to Trinidad and Tobago as Sergiño Dest Ripped by FansNovember 21, 2023
The United States Men's National Team may be advancing to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League following a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago on Monday night, but it wasn't the type of performance that will inspire any confidence.
Thanks to a 3-0 victory Thursday night against T&T in the first leg, the US managed to squeak by on a 4-2 aggregate score line, punching their ticket to next summer's Copa America tournament in the process.
Now Gregg Berhalter and Co. will have the opportunity to to test themselves against some of the best sides in the world like Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.
However, celebrations were muted as there could not have been a more bleak way of passing through to the next round, especially when considering the performance of right back Sergiño Dest—who's supposed to be one of the best players in the squad.
Up 1-0 in the 39th minute, Dest—who assisted the US' goal—became unhappy with a referee decision and proceeded to throw a tantrum, even punting the ball into the stands before receiving back-to-back yellow cards and getting sent off the pitch.
Dest rightfully received the full anger of his teammates as he walked off. A few minutes later it became clear why as Reon Moore went on to equalized just a few minutes before halftime.
Alvin Jones went on to get the winner in the 57th minute with the Americans down to 10 men.
Dest got ripped by USMNT fans for his poor decision.
Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray
One of the most ignorant, ridiculous, unprofessional tantrums you'll see as Sergiño Dest becomes the maker of his own downfall and gets himself sent off.<br><br>My god, man. <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/tdmas_cr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tdmas_cr</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/YKtA515iga">pic.twitter.com/YKtA515iga</a>
CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo
Sergiño Dest is the first USMNT player to record an assist and a red card in the same match since Sergiño Dest. 😅<br><br>Last time he got an assist & a red card was against Mexico in the Nations League semifinal in June. 🟥 <a href="https://t.co/kE3KdvqEKI">pic.twitter.com/kE3KdvqEKI</a>
The Whole Delivery @TWDTV1
Sergino Dest kicking the ball in anger<br>Sergino Dest red carded<br>Sergino Dest yelling at Gio Reyna<br><br>Dest getting yelled at by Tim Ream<br>Dest getting yelled at by Matt Turner<br>Dest getting pushed by Matt Turner <br><br>YIKES <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <br>🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/sluggahjells?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sluggahjells</a> <a href="https://t.co/e1tuxpx7Ir">pic.twitter.com/e1tuxpx7Ir</a>
Leander "same handle *elsewhere*" Schaerlaeckens @LeanderAlphabet
I've had 10 whole minutes to mull this over and I just don't see how you continue to rely on Sergino Dest after this. A guy who is liable to detonate like this over a pretty minor incident isn't someone you can rely on in a World Cup. <br><br>He's magical on the ball, but at what cost?
herculez gomez @herculezg
This kid has played for some of the biggest teams in world ⚽️ . .with some of the best players in the world. <br><br>In what world does he think this is acceptable?? Seriously <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dest</a> <br><br>The look of disgust from his teammates says it all. <br><br> <a href="https://t.co/9uKKVw17oc">pic.twitter.com/9uKKVw17oc</a>
Dest and the rest of American team will now head back to their respective club teams with the international break ending on a low note.